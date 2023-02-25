The semi-annual “Wee-Cycle It” Children’s Consignment Sale will be held on March 1-4 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle in Abingdon. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Select items will be 25% off on Friday and half-price on Saturday all day (items with “discount – yes” below the price will be discounted both days).

The event is co-sponsored by the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The spring/summer event marks the 25th sale and is bigger than ever with more than 300 consignors registered to sell almost 60,000 items, ranging from newborn to teen clothing, shoes, nursery and children’s furniture, summer outdoor play toys, sports equipment, baby equipment, maternity clothing and items, books, videos and more. Partial proceeds from the event benefit local ministries and missions. Additionally, unsold clothing that consignors donate directly benefits the local community, going to school guidance counselors and the local ministry, Faith in Action New Life Thrift Shop.

Wee accepts cash and cards with debit preferred. Check payments are no longer accepted. Another way Wee helps the community is to accept donated items for the Kids’ Cupboard” Backpack Program. Accepted items include 16- or 18-oz. jars of peanut butter, juice boxes, and granola or cereal bars, and pudding cups. These items go to more than 100 local school children every week to help supplement their food supplies over the weekend. Wee will have an area set up to accept these donations.