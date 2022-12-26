Exploring Virginia's newest spot

Clinch River State Park is one of Virginia’s newest parks, having been dedicated only last year. It lies mostly atop a long ridge nestled inside a large U-shaped bend of the Clinch River. The park is still under development and there is no entry fee yet but there are pleasant hiking trails with nice views.

Getting there and the hike: Take Interstate 81 to Exit 17 for US-58 Alt/VA-75 toward Abingdon/S Holston Dam. At the end of the ramp turn right onto US-58 ALT W/Cummings St and go 7/10 mile. Turn left onto West Main Street, go 2/10 mile, then turn right onto Russell Road NW. Follow this for a mile then turn right onto US-19 N/US-58 ALT W. Follow this for 12.3 miles and turn left onto US-58 ALT W for another 15.3 miles into St. Paul. Finally turn left onto Bush Pl/Wise St and go 3/10 mile to a wide parking area.

As you pull into the parking area, look to the right for a causeway at the end of the small body of water known as Oxbow Lake and you will see a kiosk at its other end. That is where the trail system starts. There is a trail map along with interpretive signs on display there. To do the Sugar Hill loop as described, turn right once across the causeway. You will immediately see a dirt footpath path leading uphill on the left side of the flat path at water level. Take that path, which remains slightly farther from the water. This trail immediately levels out parallels the one beside the water.

After about 1,600 feet, you will reach a junction with the AmeriCorps Trail which turns sharply uphill to the left and immediately reaches a junction with the Cliff Trail. You have three options here. You can continue straight ahead on the Sugar Hill loop, or you can continue on the AmeriCorps loop which follows essentially the same route but a little bit further uphill and stays farther away from a set of railroad tracks ahead, or you can take the Cliff Trail for a shortened version of the loop. I opted to turn left and then immediately right to follow the AmeriCorps Trail. This trail is not well marked and about 30 yards in it goes through a disturbed area in a depression. But if you look carefully you can see the trail and as soon as it comes out of the depression it will be obvious as it begins ascending somewhat more steeply uphill. The sleep section only lasts a couple hundred yards and then eases off as the trail begins curving around to the left and sidehilling. You will see the railroad tracks below you, which you would essentially be walking beside if you had stayed on the Sugar Hill Trail. The forest here is wide open and you’ll see numerous rock outcrops on the ridge to your left. You will also soon see the Sugar Hill Trail just below you.

This trail becomes quite faint and is unmarked since the park is still under development, but the park’s geo-referenced Avenza map (which I have uploaded to the usual site) shows it accurately. However, if you are uncomfortable following it, you can backtrack and stay on the Sugar Hill Trail. If you elect to stay on the AmeriCorps Trail, it reconnects with the very obvious Sugar Hill Loop again at .7 miles where you will turn left onto it. This is a wide, very obvious trail that you will have zero trouble following.

At .9 of a mile, the trail reaches a high point of about 1800’ and the walking will be very easy for the remainder of the hike, either downhill or mostly level. Immediately before that you will also reach a short connector on the left to the Cliff Trail but just stay on the Sugar Hill Trail.

At 1.25 miles you will come out into an open meadow at what is known as the French Settlement. All that remains is a brick chimney and some of the stone work from the basement of the cabin. There are interpretive signs stating that it was first settled in 1772 by John English, who was the first settler in present Wise County. He later sold this property to a Frenchman. There is also a trail shelter and toilet here. Future owners farmed the land and in the 1930s a maple syrup and sugar operation existed here, thus the current name of Sugar Hill.

The trail turns to the right and ascends into higher ground in the meadow, which is where you will get some nice views. Almost immediately you will pass the southern terminus of the Cliff Loop Trail, which is shown inaccurately on the map to be a little bit farther ahead.

As you enter the larger body of the meadow, you might find it worthwhile to momentarily veer off trail to the right and go about 100 yards to the top of the meadow for more expansive views. While there is no landmark in particular that really stands out, the view to the south of open meadows and rolling knobs is quite pleasing. And on a clearer day than I had, you should be able to see the top of mighty Beartown Mountain about 24 miles to the east.

Back on the trail, it continues descending gently through this long meadow. At about 1.5 miles, you will reach a junction with the blue blazed Hillside Trail on the left. Turning left here would shortcut a long section of the sugar Hill loop and quickly take you back to it much farther along and not far from the trailhead. I opted to continue on the Sugar Hill Trail for the longer hike and to lengthen my walk back alongside the Clinch River. At about 1.65 miles you will reach yet another junction that cuts back sharply to the right for the green blazed Rock Bluff Trail. Continue straight ahead to remain on the red blazed Sugar Hill Loop.

At about 2.15 miles, you’ll reach yet another junction with the blue blazed Riverside Trail which continues downhill a short distance farther and apparently stays closer to the river. Meanwhile, the Sugar Hill Loop curves to the left here and begins paralleling the river back to the trailhead. The Riverside Trail appears to still be under development so I opted to remain on the Sugar Hill Trail.

The trail stays within sight and sound of the Clinch River the remaining distance back though it is usually anywhere from 25 to 50 yards away from the water.

At 2.85 miles you will reach a four-way junction with the northern end of the Riverside Trail and the eastern end of the Hillside Trail. But simply continue straight, paralleling the river until reaching the causeway at about 3.2 miles. Turn right and walk the final .1 mile back to the trailhead.