Central Church, formerly Central Methodist Church, in eastern Bland County recently welcomed the Rev. Dr. Kevin Richardson as its new minister. The Rev. Richardson formerly pastored the church and most recently served churches in St Paul, Virginia, and Missouri. He will be delivering God's message each Sunday morning at 11 following Sunday school for all ages at 10.

The Central congregation welcomes everyone to join them for a special revival on June 8-10 beginning each evening at 7 PM. The Rev. Doug McDaniel will bring the message on Thursday, June 8, accompanied by the Central Pickers musical group. The Rev. Richardson will speak on Friday, June 9, with music provided by the country music group, 5 Strings for Jesus. The Rev. Neal Hammon from Ceres will speak on Saturday, June 10. The revival will conclude with Sunday morning worship on June 11 led by the Rev. Richardson and followed by a meal in the church fellowship hall. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.