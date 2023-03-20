It wasn’t a golden night to be a Golden Knight. With Alex Chewning and Eli Watters combining to hold Mount View to a pair of singles, Bland County opened its baseball season with a 17-0 win at Bowen Field in Bluefield. The duo also teamed to strike out 11 Mount View batters with only one walk as Bland County recorded the 10th shutout in program history.

At the plate, Brady Thompson and JD Meadows each picked up two of the Bears’ eight hits and drove in two runs apiece with Meadows getting a pair of doubles. Chance James added a three-run double in Bland County’s 10-run fourth frame that put the game out of reach.

Hunter Muncy took the loss for the Golden Knights. He failed to get out of the second inning after allowing six runs on two hits. He walked four and hit a batter. Three relievers followed him to the mound. Nine Mount View errors, including four by third baseman Tanner Caves, led to 16 of the 17 runs being unearned.

A two-run double by Meadows and a run-scoring single by Thompson helped the Bears to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning. A fifth run in the frame was scored by Thompson on a wild pitch with two outs. The Bears made it 6-0 in the second when Chewning was hit by a pitch with one out and pinchrunner Landon Smith scored on a two-out double by Thompson.

Bland County blew it open in the fourth by sending 14 batters to the plate and exploding for 10 runs to make it 16-0. The inning was aided by three Mount View errors as well as a hit batter and three walks.

With one out, Watters singled and scored moments later when Chewning reached on a two-out error by Caves. A Meadows double and a walk to Thompson loaded the bases before a walk to Troy Bradshaw and a hit batter forced home two runs for a 9-0 Bears’ advantage. After Thompson scored on a wild pitch, Adam Pennington walked to refill the bases and James stroked a bases-clearing double as the Bears led 13-0.

Watters reached on an error as James would score and Lance Burton doubled to plate Watters. An error by Caves allowed Burton to score with the inning’s tenth run before Golden Knights’ reliever Hunter Sabo got Meadows on a popout to end the inning. The final Bears’ run scored in the fifth as Carson Holbrook singled and scored on back-to-back infield errors by Mount View.

Mount View had but five baserunners in the game. Jaylen Hall and David Little had singles and three others reached on a walk, a Bears’ error, and a forceout.

Bland County 510 (10)1–17 8 1

Mount View WV 000 00–0 2 9

Chewning, Watters (4), and Burton, Meadows (5). Muncy, Hall (2), Sabo (4), Barton (4), and Long. WP—Chewning (1-0). LP—Muncy. HR—none.