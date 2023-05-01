Found lying in a rest area bathroom with a syringe stuck in his leg, a Georgia resident is facing a felony drug possession charge.

David William Hughes was arrested on April 17 after Bland County Deputy T. Ramsey responded to a call about a possibly intoxicated male at the Interstate 77 southbound rest area.

In a criminal complaint, Ramsey said Hughes appeared to be “passed out” in the men’s bathroom floor but woke up when the officer touched him.

“The male appeared to be under the influence due to very unbalanced standing, shaking in his legs as well as other sporadic body movements, heavily dilated pupils, and extremely mumbled and slurred speech,” Ramsey wrote. “The male stated he had used the syringe to inject either heroin or fentanyl.”

The deputy said Hughes refused medical help and said he was with his uncle. While attempting to contact the uncle who was in a vehicle, Ramsey said he saw a cut straw containing white powder, which was identified as either heroin or fentanyl, in the driver’s seat.

Employed as a caregiver for his aunt, Hughes has a criminal history that includes charges of forgery, damaging property, possessing marijuana, driving under the influence, shoplifting, bail jumping and more, according to court records.

Free on bond and represented by the public defender’s office, Hughes has an Aug. 9 preliminary hearing slated in Bland County General District Court.

Virginia man charged after crash

A Glade Spring motorist was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving on April 20 after a crash along the Interstate 77 Exit 52 off-ramp.

Deputy T.C. Sarver said a Bland County investigator saw Larry Wayne Carter, 51, crash his vehicle into the Exit 52 road sign before taking the off-ramp.

“While speaking with Mr. Carter, his speech was slurred and was unsteady on his feet,” Sarver wrote. “Mr. Carter admitted to taking prescriptions this morning.”

The deputy said Carter failed to perform three of five filed sobriety tests as instructed.

“He displayed multiple signs of impairment throughout the tests,” the officer wrote.

With a criminal history that includes charges of brandishing a firearm and accessory after the fact in a felony, Carter is free on bond while awaiting trial, according to court records.

“Defendant states he has only taken his medication as prescribed to him by medical professional,” a magistrate wrote.

His trial date’s been set for July 12 in Bland County General District Court.

Bluefield man arrested after I-77 stop

Michael Clarence Allen II, 47, of Bluefield was arrested on April 25 following an I-77 traffic stop at the 62 mile marker.

Deputy T. Ramsey said he stopped Allen’s Honda because of an expired registration.

“Mr. Allen appeared to be under the influence due to slow mumbled speech and heavily constricted and bloodshot pupils,” Ramsey wrote.

The deputy said Allen told him he’d previously taken Oxycontin.

Ramsey said Allen failed to perform four out of five field sobriety tests as instructed. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, expired registration and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

In February, Allen was convicted in his absence of driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to Bland County court records.

Employed and with a criminal history that includes charges of driving suspended (seven counts), driving while intoxicated (three counts), failing to appear in court and disorderly conduct, Allen is free on a $1,500 bond while awaiting trial.

His court date has been scheduled for July 12.