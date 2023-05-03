“Until relatively recently, serving the state was a prized job, since it merited respect as an honorable undertaking that contributed to the progress of the nation…”

- Mario Vargas Llosa Notes on the Death of Culture

At this point, I don’t think I can overstate the reality that law enforcement in our day is experiencing something of a crisis of meaning. When we all joined this profession, we had clear, albeit idealistic, visions of our role in society and our anticipated outcomes. Those visions now seem dim, if not in many ways completely extinguished, in the minds of many police officers, and in many communities.

In what could be seen as an attempt to re-sacrilize the profession, we have resurrected the work of Sir Robert Peele. To be fair, his work never really fell out of import, but had simply been glossed over as quaint, or perhaps even parochial. Nonetheless, his ideals have arisen again as the ethic du jour, and therefore deserve some study of their merits.

For a bit of background, Sir Robert Peel (1788-1850) served as a member of Parliament and later as the prime minster of the United Kingdom in the 1840s. His life and work deserve far more space than this column allows, but, for our purposes, it’s important to know he was credited with the creation of the first professional police agency – “Bobbies” as they’re called in England, after their founder.

The atmosphere in the UK during his lifetime was one of significant civil disorder, primarily ignited by the suppression of Roman Catholic religious rites. Although Peel was no supporter of Roman Catholic ecclesiastical freedoms, he came to recognize that civil strife, as it were, was of a greater danger to his nation than transubstantiation. As a result, he made a political u-turn by supporting the passage of the Sacramental Test Act of 1828 (removing the requirement that government officials take communion with the Church of England), and was instrumental in the passage of the Metropolitan Police Act of 1829, creating the Metropolitan Police Force for London based at Scotland Yard. The below “General Instructions” to police officers are ascribed to his influence:

1. To prevent crime and disorder, as an alternative to their repression by military force and severity of legal punishment.

2. To recognize always that the power of the police to fulfil their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions and behavior, and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect.

3. To recognize always that to secure and maintain the respect and approval of the public means also the securing of the willing co-operation of the public in the task of securing observance of laws.

4. To recognize always that the extent to which the co-operation of the public can be secured diminishes proportionately the necessity of the use of physical force and compulsion for achieving police objectives.

5. To seek and preserve public favor, not by pandering to public opinion, but by constantly demonstrating absolutely impartial service to law, in complete independence of policy, and without regard to the justice or injustice of the substance of individual laws, by ready offering of individual service and friendship to all members of the public without regard to their wealth or social standing, by ready exercise of courtesy and friendly good humor, and by ready offering of individual sacrifice in protecting and preserving life.

6. To use physical force only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient to obtain public co-operation to an extent necessary to secure observance of law or to restore order, and to use only the minimum degree of physical force that is necessary on any particular occasion for achieving a police objective.

7. To maintain at all times a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties, which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.

8. To recognize always the need for strict adherence to police-executive functions, and to refrain from even seeming to usurp the powers of the judiciary of avenging individuals or the State, and of authoritatively judging guilt and punishing the guilty.

9. To recognize always that the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, and not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them.

The Marion Police Department has adopted his work as an exemplary but not absolute guide for effectively implementing “consent” or “community” policing. These principles also form the basis for an introductory class on law enforcement ideals at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. I have the honor of teaching these principles, a few times a year, to new recruits from across the region. Over the next several months, I plan to reexamine these general principles and discuss their modern implications in the hopes you will find them to be valuable addition to the foundations of your local police department.