3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $210,000

3 BR 2 BA home on a nice lot in the town of Wytheville, VA. Home features include hardwood, laminate, and tile flooring, heat pump for heating and cooling with natural gas backup, nice large updated kitchen and main level bath, and insulated tilt windows. Upstairs you'll find a large bedroom with it's own updated bathroom and is perfect to enable one to have the entire upper floor to themselves. Unfinished walk out basement that does have a potential 4th bedroom or office, if desired. Vinyl siding, shingle roof, paved driveway and street, nice open deck at the rear and new porch out front, Fenced area in the backyard perfect for your pets. 12x24 outbuilding/garage with concrete floor and electric, enough space for a small car. Call today for your private showing!