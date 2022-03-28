3 BR 2 BA home on a nice lot in the town of Wytheville, VA. Home features include hardwood, laminate, and tile flooring, heat pump for heating and cooling with natural gas backup, nice large updated kitchen and main level bath, and insulated tilt windows. Upstairs you'll find a large bedroom with it's own updated bathroom and is perfect to enable one to have the entire upper floor to themselves. Unfinished walk out basement that does have a potential 4th bedroom or office, if desired. Vinyl siding, shingle roof, paved driveway and street, nice open deck at the rear and new porch out front, Fenced area in the backyard perfect for your pets. 12x24 outbuilding/garage with concrete floor and electric, enough space for a small car. Call today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $210,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chilhowie man was arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81.
The search for a Floyd County woman last seen on Friday in Indian Valley ended Sunday when a body matching the description of 65-year-old Nanc…
A Max Meadows woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after two dead dogs in crates were found inside her former Ivanhoe residence.
A Bristol Virginia Sheriff's deputy and Saltville resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped in Washington Cou…
With a keen sense of business and a love for fashion, local entrepreneur Sheena Henderson is getting a kick out of operating her Western apparel store, despite a lull in the economy.
By Christina Feerick
An Ohio man is facing charges that include reckless driving and child endangerment after his arrest Tuesday.
People of Speedwell rejoice: there’s a restaurant moving into the old Glenny’s Kitchen location. But this time, the specialty is barbecue, not…
As town officials in Smyth County begin to allocate ARPA funds, Chilhowie is considering appeals for more recreation, including a splash pad complex and a dog park.
A Saltville man was killed and a woman seriously injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole last Wednesday.