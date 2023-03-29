Teachers who would like to learn more about offering environment-oriented lessons will get a free opportunity to do so in mid-April.

Marion’s Hungry Mother State Park will host “Teach The Clinch 2.0,” an environmental education teacher workshop on Saturday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Through the program, participants will experience lessons for indoor and outdoor instruction with content that can be adapted to any watershed.

Participants will receive the Teach The Clinch 2.0 curriculum guide and jump drive, four lesson kits, a morning snack and lunch, and a continuing education certificate.

To sign up, call the park at 276-781-7413 or call the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable at 276-628-1600 or visit www.uppertnriver.org. The park and UTRR are presenting the workshop, which is funding by the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Environmental Endowment.