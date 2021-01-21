Dodd Creek Trail invites your footsteps

The community and visitors can enjoy an hour of recreation by leaving the Floyd County Recreation Park to use the Dodd Creek Trail.

At the edge of the parking lot, behold the gated entrance to the Dodd Creek Trail. Start down the path, which runs parallel to Rt. 8 (between Floyd and Christiansburg), next to a ravine. Users should use caution: after rain the trail will be slippery. Numerous markers along the way identify trees and other plants, courtesy of Partnership for Floyd, the trail’s main developer.

At the bottom of the path, Dodd Creek flows to the right and under the Rt. 8 bridge, on its way to the Little River and New Orleans. Here the trail bends to the left and follows what is probably the bed of the Old Christiansburg Road. As it rises along a cliff, there is a dramatic view of the stream far below. If you carry a bowling ball for weight-bearing exercise, don’t drop it!

The creek disappears as the trail bends to the left again and mounts a long, long hill. One of several benches next to the path allows for a sit-down. You can spot remnants of a farm to the right.

Eventually the trail runs along the side of the fenced recreation-fields and emerges onto the Rec Park road, which leads you back to your wheels. A good workout in nature!