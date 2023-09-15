Welcome to this stunning property, featuring a beautiful 2.5-acre pond that's perfect for recreational activities. You can relax on the front porch and enjoy the breathtaking valley views, sunrises, and sunsets. If you love hiking, you'll be enchanted by the captivating rock outcroppings and waterfalls. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is in excellent condition, built with 2x6 walls and blown-in insulation. The double-wrought iron front doors add a touch of elegance and security to the home. The rock fireplace with an electric insert is a stunning focal point. The appliances, windows, lighting, and other features have been updated, making this home even more desirable. In 2023, a new heat pump, whole-house generator, maintenance-free Trex deck, railings, gravel, and fresh landscaping were added. For those chilly winters, an outdoor wood boiler heats both the home and water, keeping energy costs low. Check out the feature sheet for more details.