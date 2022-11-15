Put the focus on your core competencies

In the opening column for this series, I outlined my own vision for the police department and listed my five core ideological principles. The fourth of these, and the clearest, is core competency, which is at the root of professionalism. To the reader, this likely doesn’t represent anything avant-garde, but, in my experience, consciously avoiding mission creep, might be the most overlooked area of small police department culture in the nation. As a result, it is this principle that is most likely to draw the ire of my contemporaries, because they’ve been engrained with an expansion-equals-success mindset.

Let me offer an entertaining observation that might serve as a fitting metaphor and give you an idea of what I’m talking about: I’ve traveled in the chief of police “circles” for just about 10 years now, and I’ve met chiefs from organizations both large and small from across the nation. Over time, I’ve noticed a constant – the amount of “bling” a chief tends to wear on his or her uniform is typically inversely proportional to the amount of people he or she supervises. In short, when the chief looks like a South American general, the department is usually small – really, really, small.

The same observation can be applied to small police departments organizationally – the wider they look, the less depth they really have. It just comes down to resources and staff. There’s a tendency in small departments to try to “look” like large departments in capability, but without the corresponding capacity. The lack of capacity results in the deprivation of core mission delivery and in sloppy, basic, police work. The same small agency that has a motor unit, honor guard, marine unit, drone unit, and task force will inevitably cut corners on the simple tasks, in an attempt to create capacity for the extras. It’s the equivalent of adding extra icing to a lack-luster cake. I’m consciously committed to attempting to avoid this dilemma by focusing on core competency – the “shoot, move, and communicate” (as we would say in the Army) equivalents of police work.

As leaders, we’re prone to forget the majority of the public’s experience and interaction with us will be on standard calls for service, and it’s those interactions that create their basic perception of the agency. We have to focus on the little things, and ensure we’re delivering good “fit and finish”, so the service perception meets the expectations of our community. More so, the precise execution of common tactical and investigatory tasks brings the greatest overall value to our citizens. When the police show up, the public expects us to know exactly what we’re doing, and execute accordingly. All the flash is nice, but, in the end, basic, tactically-sound, community-engaged police work is the only thing that matters.

In the next column, I’ll discuss how, in my view, legitimate policing is always whole-community shaped. One of the many lessons of the events of 2020 is that police departments have to engage with all their stakeholders, from across the socio-economic and ethnic strata. In many communities, we quickly lose sight of this basic, historical, tenant of our profession, and that loss can have long-lasting consequences.