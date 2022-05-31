Descendant remembers sacrifice of two Chilhowie WWII POWs

Both men called Chilhowie home. Both fought in World War II, and both were held captive as prisoners of war. Both also knew the lingering hell of war. Today, Wiley Martin and Roy Palmer are remembered by their great-nephew “as two of the tallest men to ever walk in Smyth County.” That descendent, Casey Palmer, prays that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Based on reports from the Smyth County News, Wiley Martin enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1940. He was stationed at Nichols Field near Manila in the Philippines when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He went on to fight with the defenders of Bataan after Manila fell and was captured when the island surrendered.

Martin, however, joined with several other men who slipped out of line after two days on the Bataan Death March. During the march, the Japanese forced 76,000 POWs to march 66 miles under inhumane conditions.

Martin and the other men reached Corregidor Island at the entrance of Manila Bay. He was recaptured when that island also fell.

Martin was then moved between four prison camps over three and a half years, spending the last year of World War II at Hanawa, about 100 miles from Nagasaki, Japan. He was liberated from the camp a month after Japan’s surrender.

While he was a POW, the Smyth County News shared his address so people could send letters, which were limited to 25 words.

In a later article, Martin noted that his captors beat the prisoners, but he was adamant, "They couldn't beat this Virginia-hillbilly to death."

He went on to receive one of Smyth County’s largest POW compensation checks at the time. He was paid $1,230 – one dollar for each day he was a POW.

According to Casey Palmer, Martin suffered from PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and lost his battle with the disorder in December 1955 at the age of 39.

Casey Palmer noted that his grandfather Elmer Rouse, who was Martin’s brother-in-law “addressed Congress shortly after Mr. Martin's passing in 1955 and that his testimony to the trials and tribulations faced by Mr. Martin in the Bataan Death March was successful in getting Mrs. Martin her survivor benefits and paved the way for others in her position to receive benefits.”

Casey Palmer, who now lives in Seven Mile Ford, has witnessed firsthand the impact of PTSD on veterans. He said, “Over the past few years in the psychiatric department at the Department of Veterans Affairs, I have had the privilege of working with one Vietnam POW and a handful of Korean War POWs and my heart and prayers goes out to all veterans living with PTSD.”

Roy Lee Palmer undoubtedly experienced the trauma of war as well. In 1998, he told this newspaper that once involved in the hell that is war, the experience always remains a part of the person. Flashbacks are common to all veterans, he said, but with the passage of time, they occur less frequently and are less frightening. However, he said, they never become easy to cope with.

Roy Palmer, who was drafted into the Army at the age of 21, was among the allied troops that stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day.

In actuality, Roy Palmer was one of the first to hit the coastline. A member of the elite 2nd Ranger Battalion, he and his buddy were the first to crest the cliffs of Pointe du Hoo, France. Their section had been assigned to take out the German number-three gun as well as other guns and pillboxes at the top of the sheer cliffs.

As Roy Palmer and his buddy rushed the 25 yards toward the number-three gun, his buddy was cut down by German fire. Palmer was forced to step over his body as his continued his rush to take out that gun. The section did accomplish their goal and discovered and destroyed four German 155 mm guns. For his courage and work, Roy Palmer was awarded the Silver Star.

The next day, the Germans continued to attack. As Roy Palmer raised up to throw a grenade, he was shot through his right shoulder.

In this assault, an officer was killed and six Rangers, including Palmer, were captured. Bleeding profusely, Palmer couldn’t raise his arms to surrender, which angered the Germans. A bayonet was pressing against his abdomen when another Ranger saved his life by explaining in limited German that Palmer was injured.

The U.S. Army immediately listed him as missing in action. He was held as a POW for 11 months, until the end of WWII in Europe.

In 1989, Roy Palmer was awarded the POW medal during a ceremony at the veterans’ hospital in Mountain City, Tenn.

In 1998, Roy Palmer told this newspaper that he agreed with Winston Churchill’s sentiment that “War is hell.”

He died Jan. 23, 2009 at the age of 87.

Roy Palmer is Casey Palmer’s great-uncle on his father’s side, while Wiley Martin is a great-uncle on his mother’s side.

This spring, Casey reflected, “It is such an honor to be related to men of this caliber from The Greatest Generation and I hope their story and sacrifice is never forgotten!”