Dairy producers encouraged to take part in assistance program

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is encouraging Virginia dairy producers to apply for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program to receive financial assistance for their participation in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program. The Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program reimburses dairy producers for their premium payment for enrollment in the federal DMC program at the tier one coverage level.

To be eligible for reimbursement, Virginia dairy producers must meet the following criteria:

• Maintain a grade A milk permit issued by VDACS,

• Be actively producing milk in Virginia at the time of application,

• Have an active resource or nutrient management plan as approved by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) or a local soil and water conservation district or have a plan that is under review by DCR or a local soil and water conservation district,

•Submit a completed and signed Virginia Substitute W-9 form,

• Be enrolled in the 2023 USDA Farm Service Agency’s DMC program at the tier one coverage level and have paid the annual premium. Enrollment for the federal DMC program ends on Dec. 9.

“Virginia’s dairy industry, one of the commonwealth’s top agricultural sectors, produces safe, wholesome products that are enjoyed locally and around the world,” said Joseph Guthrie, commissioner of VDACS. “The federal DMC program provides a crucial safety net for dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount that is selected by the producer. The Virginia Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program allows some dairy farmers who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate in the federal DMC program to do so by having their tier one premium payments returned to them.”

Program reimbursement funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only complete applications received before Feb. 1, 2023, will be considered.

Questions regarding the program should be directed to the State Milk Commission at 804-786-2013 or milk@vdacs.virginia.gov.