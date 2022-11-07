Chilhowie, Northwood fall at hands of Washington County teams

Patrick Henry 56, Northwood 0

Patrick Henry scored all 56 of its points in the first half and the Rebels finished with 547 yards of total offense in pummeling the Panthers in a Hogoheegee District game played at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

PH (7-3, 5-0) wrapped up the district championship in emphatic fashion.

J-Kwon McFail (175 yards) and Camron Goodspeed (126 yards) were the rushing leaders, while senior quarterback Ben Belcher was 3-of-4 for 110 yards and a touchdown pass to Goodspeed.

Northwood (3-7, 1-5) managed just 93 yards of total offense. Caleb “C.B.” Johnson had 67 of those on the ground.

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Patrick Henry 29 27 0 0—56

Scoring Summary

PH – Goodspeed 1 run (McFail run)

PH – Goodspeed 89 pass from Belcher (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 71 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 56 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 3 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 42 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 8 run (kick failed)

PH – Brown 24 run (Buchanan kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 4, PH 16; Rushes-Yards: N 35-92, PH 32-437; Passing Yards: N 1, PH 110; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 1-3-0, PH 3-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 1-1, PH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 5-40, PH 4-40; Punts-Average: N 7-30.1, PH 1-26.

Holston 34, Chilhowie 17

Noah Tweed accounted for three touchdowns in three different ways to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Warriors.

Tweed scored on a 40-yard first quarter fumble recovery, while also throwing a 19-yard scoring pass to Dylan Bott and running for a 2-yard touchdown.

Merrick Kestner added 21-yard scoring run for the Cavaliers (7-3, 4-1), who finished with 343 yards on offense, including 266 on the ground. Tweed had 133 of those on 15 carries, while Dustin Bott tallied 60 yards on nine carries. Griffin Hall also made two field goals from 32 and 25 yards.

Marcus Silverio scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Asher Chapman, while also kicking a field goal from 33 yards. Chapman also had a five-yard touchdown run for the Warriors (0-10, 0-5), which finished with 150 yards on offense.

Chilhowie 0 14 3 0 — 17

Holston 7 21 3 3 — 34

Scoring Summary

HL -Tweed 40 fumble recovery (Hall kick)

CH — Silverio 8 pass from Chapman (run failed)

CH – Chapman 5 run (Silverio pass from Chapman)

HL – Dy.Bott 19 pass from Tweed (Hall kick)

HL — Tweed 2 run (Hall kick)

HL — Kestner 21 run (Hall kick)

CH – Silverio 33 field goal

HL – Hall 32 field goal

HL – Hall 25 field goal

Graham 47, Marion 13

Ty’Drez Clements ran for two touchdowns as the Graham G-Men completed the regular season with a perfect record for the third year in a row.

Aiden Wallace caught a touchdown pass from Braden Meadows and Tristan Haas returned a fumble for a score were among the other highlights for the bunch from Bluefield.

Marion (1-9) lost its final nine games of the season.