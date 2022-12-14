Work on Scott Memorial project slowly continues

Dr. Brad Haga said bulldozers should appear near George Wythe High School next week.

During the Dec. 8 School Board meeting, Haga gave an update on the Scott Memorial Middle School construction project on the high school campus.

He said the school division had received the necessary approval from the Department of Environmental Quality to proceed with work and will continue to address storm water drain off needs for the construction site.

According to Haga, the next focus will be moving dirt in the grassy knoll opposite the school board office, and then preparing to build a road around the auxiliary gym.

When board member Lee Johnson asked if the new road would affect the tennis courts, Haga said the new road will lie closer to the weight room and will not impact the courts.

“There will be a new water retention pond between the courts and the weight room,” Haga said.

Haga also reported that the clock in the GWHS auxiliary gym should be fixed soon.

Superintendent Dr. Wes Poole asked Haga to comment on the roof repair at Jackson Memorial School. Haga said the work on the shingle portion of the roof is complete and contractors were cleaning up the site. Repairs still need to be made to the cupola on the roof. Haga said the flat portion of the roof will be repaired in May and June.

During the meeting, Haga gave an update on the use of ESSER funds by schools. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief. These are federal funds distributed to states to address the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Wythe County received $1.5 million through the ESSER III program. According to Haga, the division has already put $1 million toward learning loss. The remaining funds will also be used to address learning loss as well as HVAC improvements, an approved use of the funds.

The board will meet next on Jan. 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the school board office.