Ballad Health to hold hiring event

Ballad Health is hosting a hiring event that will enable recent graduates and job-seekers to learn about and apply for several open Ballad Health positions with an emphasis on clinical roles.

New graduates are encouraged to attend the event in the MeadowView Ballroom at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-7 p.m. Key jobs being sought at the event include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants; lab positions, including phlebotomists; certified medical assistants; medical technologists; respiratory therapy positions and more.

“Our team members are our most crucial resource, and we’re committed to growing and cultivating that resource – namely, recruiting and expanding our employee base,” said Hamlin Wilson, Ballad Health’s vice president of employee relations. “The last few years have brought a new meaning to the work of clinical staff, and adding more compassionate healthcare professionals will strengthen the team, as well as the quality of healthcare provided in our communities.”

Ballad Health will have recruiters and representatives from hospitals, various service lines and Ballad Health Medical Associates on site to answer questions and provide information about open roles. Interested applicants should bring their resumes and applications will be available to complete and submit on site. Both full- and part-time positions are available.

All attendees will be entered in a drawing to win great prizes like a 50-inch TV, an Apple Watch or a set of Apple Air Pods.

Clinical team members in Ballad Health’s acute care facilities can take advantage of flexible shifts, which include partial shifts of four, six or eight hours. Positions that are eligible for flexible schedules include all clinical roles, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants/CNAs and behavioral health technicians. Flexible schedules are also available for students working through additional healthcare degrees, which allows them to gain experience while retaining time for their studies.

“There are so many gifted healthcare professionals in the Appalachian Highlands, so this event is a good way for us to make the hiring process convenient and safe for applicants to come out and learn about the rewarding careers available at Ballad Health,” Wilson said.

The health system is offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,000 for certain nursing and clinical positions across Ballad Health’s service area.

Ballad Heath offers competitive pay and benefits to support its team members as they serve the Appalachian Highlands. The Ballad Health benefits package includes medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, short-term and long-term disability, a health savings account, a retirement plan, counseling and a flexible spending account.

Ballad Health’s current childcare centers, and a planned expansion across the region over the next three years, will provide an additional incentive for more Ballad Health team members to receive high-quality, accessible and affordable childcare.

Additionally, Ballad Health team members enjoy voluntary benefits such as critical illness, accident, disability and pet insurance plans in addition to group discounts at many local, regional and national retailers, and the Balladeer Children’s Program, which is an affinity program designed to promote connections among team members and their families.

All open jobs and additional information about employment at Ballad Health are available at www.balladhealth.org/careers.