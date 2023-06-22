A $1 million award that would help address the opioid crisis in a six-locality area as well as a $745,000 grant for a Southwest Virginia residential treatment center for women will be among the $23 million in awards the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority (OAA) will consider in a June 23 meeting.

Earlier this month, an OAA committee recommended the awards to 76 Virginia cities and counties.

The vote, according to an OAA news release, represents the first major allocation of awards from the OAA since Virginia received its first set of national settlement payments from manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids last year. The payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1 billion in total funding.

Sen. Todd Pillion, OAA chair, said in the release that the Authority’s board has moved quickly to make awards. “This money is needed urgently across the state to save lives,” he said. “The OAA carefully reviewed every application to make sure 100% of these funds are going to combat the addiction crisis that is stealing lives across Virginia.”

For the six-locality award, Smyth County would serve as the fiscal agent with the partnership also including Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties and the City of Galax. The money would be used to expand “Office Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) services and medication for opioid use disorders, and assists in providing region-wide transitional recovery housing.”

The $745,000 award would go the Washington County and Bristol to buy the facility being used for the Mended Women residential treatment center.

In the release, Dr. Sarah Thomason, a clinical pharmacist who chairs the OAA’s Grants Committee, said that Virginia is one of the first states to develop grant criteria for localities and to make awards based on those criteria.

“It is truly exciting to see these funds being invested at the community level in programs that are

evidence-based and focused on saving lives,” she said. “Many of our cities and counties have developed projects ready for initiation and we expect grants from the OAA will allow those projects to start making

a difference quickly.”

The proposed awards include grants to 13 individual cities or counties and 26 grants to partnerships in which multiple cities and/or counties have committed to a regional approach. Projects vary based on the identified needs of each community, and range from expansion of medication-assisted treatment programs to recovery housing to in-patient services.

In 2022 Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the first round of finalized settlements worth more than $500 million for the commonwealth spread over 18 years, and predicted the total will increase to more than $1 billion as additional settlements are finalized.

The OAA was established by the General Assembly in 2021 to oversee the distribution of 55% of Virginia’s total settlement funds. Of the remainder, 30% is distributed directly to cities and counties, and the remaining 15% to the commonwealth. The use of funds is restricted by court orders and state statute, with the restrictions aiming for the funds to be used for opioid abatement efforts.

The OAA board will conduct a public meeting on June 23 to consider public comments before voting on the recommended grant awards. Information regarding the June 23 meeting can be found at www.voaa.us

For more information contact info@voaa.us.