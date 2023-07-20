AAUW members Alma Watson and Patricia BeCraft distributed materials for Voter Registration on July 15 at the Franklin Street Festival, supporting the Wytheville Training Center For more information regarding voter registration, contact the AAUW (American Association of University Women) at aauw.wythe@gmail.com.
AAUW members support voter registration
