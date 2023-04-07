The February derailment of a train that left an Ohio community to deal with illness and environmental damage has prompted many to wonder what such a disaster response would look like in their communities.

In Smyth County, Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford assured residents that first responders are prepared and have plans in place in case of such emergencies.

While the county hasn’t in recent memory seen a large-scale hazmat incident like the one in Ohio, Crawford said, responding to smaller scale events that play out on Interstate 81 has prepared first responders for what a larger one would look like.

“We deal with it probably more than the public understands,” Crawford explained, saying that I-81, which runs straight through the county, is considered one of the highest trafficked routes of hazardous materials in the country.

Although the Norfolk-Southern railroad also runs through the county, he pointed out that “we have a higher chance of a truck accident with hazmat than we do a train accident."

A few recent intensive incidents came to Crawford’s mind. The first involved a tractor-trailer that crashed near exit 50 in Groseclose. That truck was hauling oleic acid, an additive in makeup, and took crews about 18 hours to clean up. Crews had to use a pump to transfer the product from the crashed truck to a new one and then remove spillage from the ground.

Several cleanups have also been performed around Exit 39 in Seven Mile Ford.

“We’ve had multiple truck wrecks in that area with anywhere from 50 gallons of diesel fuel or engine oil or other different chemicals,” Crawford said.

In addition to the hazardous materials traveling through the county, Crawford said his office also keeps track of materials that are housed in the county. He noted the presence of multiple propane and fuel farms. Per federal law, individuals or companies that store hazardous materials are required to report those materials, their locations and quantities to the county and local fire departments yearly.

In the event of a hazmat incident, Crawford explained that local fire departments begin the initial assessments, along with Crawford who also serves as the county’s hazmat officer. Every firefighter in the county is trained in what’s called operations or defensive hazmat response, which prepares them to divert a hazardous material from getting into waterways or other public areas. They’re also trained in evacuation should the material be gaseous and unable to be controlled.

The county owns several pieces of specialized equipment, allowing cleanup to begin promptly, Crawford said. When liquids are involved, contaminated soils are removed and disposed of, and absorbent pads or boons are used in waterways to remove contaminants.

“Anything that’s a liquid, we want to make sure it’s cleaned up, whether it’s with heavier liquids, getting down and getting the stuff off the bottom of the creek beds or getting the soil out of the way,” Crawford said.

For solid hazardous materials, private contractors are often hired to dispose of the materials. First responders also use monitors to assess concentrations when gasses are involved and can use special machines to scrub the air. When that is not an option, however, Crawford said first responders are trained to evacuate effected areas and have plans in place for each community.

Hazmat responses on the interstate are done in consultation with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation. In larger cases, a private contractor is brought in to help mitigate the damage.

“And, if it’s more than the capabilities of the county, then in Virginia — which is a little different than Ohio and some of those other places — we have a state hazmat officer who will come in,” Crawford explained.

The state hazmat program is overseen by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Divided into regions, Southwest Virginia holds three regional teams—one in Roanoke, one in Bristol and one in Wise. Part of the Bristol Regional Team, Smyth County has several local first responders who are also members of that team. All three regional teams are available to help out whenever they’re needed.

“We have a very well rounded-team here, and we actually teach those classes...,” Crawford said.

Training and planning are crucial to the successful handling of a disastrous situation, Crawford said. In addition to the regular training first responders undergo and drills they carry out, Virginia counties are also required to adopt an updated Emergency Response Plan every five years.

Any time a disastrous situation plays out in another location, Crawford, like most of his peers, is quick to get his hands on after-action reports to see what can be learned. After-action reports lay out an incident, the responses that came with it and assessments of those responses.

The knowledge gleaned from those reports is then reflected in local emergency planning.

“Ohio is just one incident that happened that we look at to make sure that we’re looking at national standards or at lessons learned to make sure we’re not repeating some of those issues,” Crawford said.

The emergency coordinator pointed to reports following deadly tornadoes in Kentucky in 2021 as an example. From that came the use of Microsoft Teams which, Crawford said, allows for more a more seamless communication both locally and regionally.

Once an after action report is released in the Ohio incident, any lessons learned there will also show up in the county’s new Emergency Response Plan, which will be submitted next month.

While help and extra resources are at the county’s fingertips, Crawford stressed the importance of having plans in place.

“All emergencies start locally and they end locally,” Crawford said. “The resiliency in the county is important because when it starts, we’re the first ones there. When it ends, we’re still going to be the ones dealing with the aftereffects long after anybody else — whether it’s a private contractor or FEMA or the state.”

And, Crawford believes the county’s planning and training has paid off.

He wants the community to know, “We prepare for this stuff. We run exercises to make sure we have what we need, we do the planning and we do have those instances that happen. They’re not as large-scale as some of the ones that make the news, but we do have these issues throughout the county and we do meet them. Because you don’t hear about them, that means were doing things right and taking care of things on a local level very well.”