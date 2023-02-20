Defending state champ Talan Hall settled for third at 113 pounds at the Class 2 state championship on Saturday at Salem Civic Center.

Hall suffered a pinfall setback to Strasburg’s Peyton Dean in the semifinals. He then battled back to take third with a first-period pin over James River’s Brayden Forbes.

Hall was the only placer for the Bulldogs, which also sent Drake Young at 106 pounds, Michael Young at 150 pounds and Isaac Muncy at 165 pounds to the tournament.

Richlands had five wrestler at Salem, placing three at fifth.

Connor Cole, the 175-pounder, finished fifth with pin over Madison County’s Shawn Curtis.

Kaden Dupree, at 157 pounds, took a forfeit win over Strasburg’s Donovan Burks for fifth place.

Wyatt Spencer, the 132-pounder for the Blue Tornado, hung a 7-0 decision on Glenvar’s Mason Hylton for fifth place.

Andrew Boyd wrested at 144 pounds for the Blues, and Chance Rose was at 126 pounds.

Tristen Hass of Graham lost a 10-7 decision in the 150-pound final after rallying for a pin in the semifinals. Hass started at safety on the G-Men football team that won the Class 2 title this past fall across the street from the Salem Civic Center at Salem Stadium.

Hass, the silver medalist, was the only G-Man grappler at the state tournament.