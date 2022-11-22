SEASONS AT DEMETER: Lost and found

I shouldn’t be in this tree. I ache all over and my gut is grumbling. I keep drifting off to sleep and leaning against the branch beside me. It’s cold and misty and a north wind is blowing. I’m shivering but not from the cold. It feels like I’m representing the whole crew and it’s my duty to be here but I’m not having any fun. The deer seem to have taken the day off.

Yesterday was the opening of archery season. I can’t remember the last time we didn’t hunt on opening day. We look forward to hunting season all year and we normally can’t wait to be together for good food and companionship and to get in the woods. This year Hurricane Ian had other plans. The forecast kept the rest of the crew home and heavy rain and wind kept me inside although I convinced Joneen we should at least be at the cabin. I was hoping to salvage part of the weekend after the worst of the storm passed.

Last night we had a nice dinner with Uncle Darryl and Susie. He had some big-time surgery a couple of months ago and it was good to see him on the mend and able to be out and about. Around bedtime, I started to get shaking chills and belly cramps that lasted most of the night. Given the fact that I’m the only one who’s sick (and my covid test was negative). I’m assuming food poisoning from some chicken salad that was past its prime – no one else partook.

Having set my alarm before the chills started and not wanting to miss out on a chance to hunt, I drag myself out of bed and manage to get dressed. Coffee or breakfast seem inadvisable, so I trudge up the hill to a nearby stand and climb in. Now, an hour into my wait, I’m questioning my judgement. I’m thinking another hour will help me escape the wimp label and I can call it a morning.

As I count the minutes, I catch a flash of movement on the other side of the food plot. For an instant I think it might be a deer but soon see Griz following my route. Seg has never offered to follow me into the woods when Joneen lets him out on mornings I’ve gone hunting. It seems Griz didn’t get the memo. He comes on a beeline across the field, having no trouble following my hour-old scent. He follows the trail to the base of the tree and stops. I call his name and he looks up. It takes no imagination to see him thinking, “What are you doing in that tree, Daddy?”

Normally I’d scold the dog long and loud for following me like this and ruining a morning’s hunt. I know I’ll have to deal with it eventually but right now I don’t have the heart. Griz seems so pleased with himself that I can’t bring myself yell at him. I reassure him, hoping he’ll head back to the cabin but he’s having none of that. He walks 30 yards or so to my left, sits down and waits. It’s clear he has no intention of leaving but he doesn’t whine or bark, exhibiting a patience that’s surprising. “You need to come home now.”

Resigned to my early release, I undo my safety harness, lower by bow and pack and climb down. Griz comes over and nuzzles me and waits while I get my gear together. We walk back to the cabin together. When Joneen comes out, he starts to wag his whole body, obviously ecstatic that he’s found me and brought me home. Joneen apologizes for letting him out but praises the dog. I tell her its fine; I didn’t need to be out anyway. I suppose the question will be answered on mornings to come, but I wonder if Griz will routinely want to follow my trail or if this morning, in particular, he sensed my illness and decided a rescue of sorts was in order.

“Seg wasn’t with him?”

“Nope, he did it all by himself. I think I’ll go in and go back to bed. I feel like crap.”

The year isn’t off to a greatest start but if things pick up and we have success later, Hurricane Ian will become a barely remembered foot note to 2022. What I will always remember, though, is that this is the morning my puppy came of age and took it upon himself to find me when he thought I needed finding.

Each of us needs to be found occasionally, do we not? It’s a comfort to know there’s one who is willing and able.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.