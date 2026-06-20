Virginia Land Conservation Foundation opens new grant rounds Jun 20, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is now accepting applications for land conservation grants and a special grant program related to mitigation funds.kAm&A E@ S`f]a >:==:@? :? =2?5 4@?D6CG2E:@? 8C2?ED H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 '{ru 7@C E96 ?6H 8C2?E C@F?5 7@C 7:D42= J62C a_af] vC2?ED H:== 36 2H2C565 :? E96 7@==@H:?8 42E68@C:6Di 72C>=2?5 AC6D6CG2E:@?[ 7@C6DE AC6D6CG2E:@?[ 9:DE@C:4 AC6D6CG2E:@?[ ?2EFC2= 2C62 AC@E64E:@?[ 2?5 @A6? DA246D 2?5 A2C<D]k^AmkAmpE =62DE Sd]a >:==:@? H:== 36 2G2:=23=6] x7 E96 2AAC@AC:2E:@?D :? E96 AC@A@D65 DE2E6 3F586E 2C6 2AAC@G65[ E96 E@E2= 2>@F?E H@F=5 36 2 C64@C5 S`f]a >:==:@?]k^Am kAm%96 AC@8C2> AC@G:56D d_\d_ >2E49:?8 8C2?ED 7@C =@42=:E:6D 2?5 ?@?AC@7:E 4@?D6CG2E:@? 6?E:E:6D] $E2E6 286?4:6D 2?5 7656C2==J @C DE2E6\C64@8?:K65 x?5:2? EC:36D >2J C646:G6 `__T]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Smyth County deputy saves man's life These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAm%96 5625=:?6 E@ 2AA=J 7@C '{ru 8C2?ED :D pF8] a`]k^AmkAmp G:CEF2= H@C<D9@A 7@C A@E6?E:2= '{ru 2AA=:42?ED H:== 36 96=5 @? yF?6 ac 2E `ib_ A]>]k^AmkAmx? a_ad[ E96 3@2C5 2H2C565 S`d]d >:==:@? E@ 4@?D6CG6 g[e_e 24C6D 2C@F?5 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9[ :?4=F5:?8 ?6H AF3=:4 A2C<D[ 4@?D6CG2E:@? 62D6>6?ED E@ AC@E64E H@C<:?8 E:>36C=2?5 2?5 72C>=2?5[ 2?5 =2?5 24BF:D:E:@?D 3J ':C8:?:2’D EC:32= ?2E:@?D]k^Am kAm'{ru 3@2C5 >6>36CD 2C6 2AA@:?E65 3J E96 v@G6C?@C[ $6?2E6 2?5 w@FD6 @7 s6=682E6D] %96 3@2C5 :?4=F56D E96 $64C6E2CJ @7 }2EFC2= 2?5 w:DE@C:4 #6D@FC46D[ H9@ D6CG6D 2D 492:C[ 2?5 E96 $64C6E2CJ @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 u@C6DECJ] sr# AC@G:56D DE277 DFAA@CE E@ E96 3@2C5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.