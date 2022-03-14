4 Bedroom Home in Bland - $319,000

The home everybody is asking for!! 4 Bedroom brick, two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on main level, two bedrooms and additional storage space upstairs with a second full bath. Roomy two car garage. Front acreage is fully fenced. Gently sloping and magnificent views. Lots of mature trees for privacy. If you are looking to be off the grid, but close to schools, hospitals, shopping, parks, trails, even the Appalachian Trail and National Forest.