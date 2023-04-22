National Library Week is celebrated each year to bring attention to the many ways that public libraries serve their communities. Happily, in Smyth County we feel like many of you are already aware of and use our services, so I’m going to ask you this year to help us spread the news to others who may not have visited a library location lately.

Please tell your family, friends, neighbors, or church group about one thing you enjoy about the library. Is it taking your children to story time or being able to download audio books to your phone? Did you try a new recipe from a cookbook you found at the library? Maybe you borrowed one of our birdwatching backpacks for your first trip to the Saltville well fields or found some family members on Ancestry or Heritage Quest. Whatever your experience, that personal connection to a library service will make it meaningful for your audience.

Here are a couple of other ways to celebrate National Library Week:

Renew your library card;

Visit a branch you don’t normally use;

Try one of our adult Playaway tablets;

Return those old books your kids had in the closet, under the bed, in the pool bag, etc.;

Come in and enjoy a quiet place to read one of the newspapers or magazines available in each location;

Check out our website at scplva.net.

We look forward to seeing you soon!