Happy Birthday wishes to: David Vaught on February 19, Amanda Lord on February 19, Beth Ann Sawyers on February 19, Danny Jonas on February 19, Brian Spraker on February 19, Gus Kincer on February 20, Kenny Manuel on February 22, Betty Funk on February 22, Marvin Fowler on February 22, Dickie Pack on February 22, A.J. Whitlow on February 23, Ben Hale on February 23, Riley Delp on February 23, Pat Brewer on February 24, Bill Fisher on February 24, Tammy Hale on February 24.

The 63rd Annual Maple Festival in Highland County, will be held March 11-12 and 18-19.

My Mom taught me about Time Travel, "If you don't straighten up, I'm going to knock you into the middle of next week."

It has to be getting close to spring since our frogs in the pond have started croaking. Some people already have some flowers coming up and some blooming. This warm weather we have had this week has been great. I hope all those who wanted snow are happy for the little that we got. I thought there for a while it was going to miss us, but at least we didn't get near what they were calling for at first. I know some people also lost power but ours flicked off a couple times and thanks to the good Lord it came right back on. The mountains were so pretty with the ice froze on the trees; they looked more like a painting than being real. I am glad to be having longer daylight time now and I don't think winter would be so bad if it wasn't dark for so long during the day.

Don't forget the Burn Law is in effect February 15 through April 30 and be careful with all fires.

Monday, February 20, is Presidents Day so there won't be any mail.

Prayer concerns are: please pray for all those people in Turkey; I cannot image the devastation they are dealing with and with all the lost loved ones. Also remember the unsaved, Tony Sult, Kameron Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons Jr., Bill Cooper, Sue Denny, Beci McCobin, Frank Reasor, Shirley Bartleson, those having harsh weather, the people in Ukraine, all those who have lost a loved one, for a mild winter and our power to stay on and the water and pipes don't freeze, all first responders, our military personnel, our country, you and your family.

Until next time: Today we honor two presidents who helped our great country to become a nation to freely live, a home for you and me. George Washington led the way for all of us to be free. That is why he is known as the Father of Our Country. Abraham Lincoln was the 8th president. He helped all people be free to live and work each day. He was as honest as can be. Thank you to all the presidents who helped shape our country. We honor you on this day for helping us be free. Have a wonderful week and God bless you.