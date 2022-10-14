Touring art exhibition invites visitors to open their minds to new perspectives

The travelling art exhibition Journey of the Mind will be hosted in Bristol this November at Arnolfini, before moving on to Nottingham and London in the new year.

Conceived by arts organization Without Shape Without Form, Journey of the Mind combines Sikh teachings with new forms of storytelling to encourage visitors to think about their own minds to help improve mental health. Featuring figurative drawings and digitally created paintings by world-renowned Sikh artist Kanwar Singh, and short films by British animator Christian Wood, the exhibition explores the stories of those who historically attained the highest spiritual levels.

Focusing on “the mind,” the exhibition explores the texts of Sikh teachers, along with contemporary works to bridge the gap between art, spirituality, and mental health. Going beyond cultural, racial, and religious boundaries, Journey of the Mind aims to overcome the social dilemmas of “Us”, “Them” and “All,” inviting people to understand the commonality that is the mind, providing an alternative approach to understanding something that everyone has in common.

As people deal with constant pressure from a constantly-connected world, suffering through loneliness and searching for peace, happiness and love from those around them, these are troubled times. Similarly, the impact of COVID-19, concern for the health of the planet and social injustice has left many feeling hopeless and lost. Exploring the idea of pain, the exhibition poses the question “what is the medicine that can heal the mind?,” aiming to help people find solutions through ideas on how they can improve their own mental wellness.

“We believe that now more than ever, mental wellness is key to healing and understanding oneself and the world. ‘The mind’ is something we all have in common, regardless of age, race, gender, creed, or social background. Visitors will gain an invaluable understanding of Sikhi – and the peace that comes with its practices,” said Deep Kailey, the exhibition curator.

Alongside the Bristol exhibition, there will be a series of free events hosted by Without Shape Without Form, aimed to help visitors experience togetherness, calmness, compassion and the positives of the mind. Guests can experience performances by Jason Singh and Gnarly x Nikita Gill, or join an open discussion surrounding cultural topics often considered taboo within South Asian culture.

Gary Topp, executive director at Arnolfini, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Without Shape Without Form to Bristol. Arnolfini has always been about creativity, learning and inspiration, so we look forward to audiences joining Journey of the Mind on their voyage of self-discovery. We hope everyone is able to take something away from this thought provoking exhibition, and most of all, enjoy themselves.”

The Journey of the Mind exhibition is free of charge and is open to the public from Saturday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 4, at Arnolfini.

For more information, visit www.withoutshapewithoutform.com.