2 Bedroom Home in Galax - $35,000

Two bedroom, one bath home is your opportunity to start fresh with your own creativeness to finish this home to your taste. Location is only minutes from the New River. Wood flooring, metal roof, front porch to relax on and a small back deck to enjoy the souunds of the flowing creek behind the home. Come finish this home just the way you want. Vinly windows in main house area with wood windows in laundry room. Home sits on a pier foundation. Oil monitor in living room and a wall propane heater. Condition of the heating systems, refrigerator, and water heater is unknown and seller does not guarantee. Home does have asbestos siding. Home is being sold "AS IS" Home inspection is for informational purposes only. Buyer to determine internet availability.