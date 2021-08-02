5 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $259,900

 Skip to main content
Absolute pleasure to view this beautiful home in move in condition. Large split foyer featuring 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on level lot. The Master Suite that is sure to please with space galore-large soaking tub plus separate shower. Beautiful floors throughout the house with a kitchen on upper level and lower level. Formal dining room on upper level .Masonry fireplace on lower level in family room area. Home is beautifully decorated on each level. Extra wide asphalt driveway in rear of home.

