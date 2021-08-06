 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $689,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $689,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $689,000

Farm for sale in Bland County Va. 243+- beautiful acres. This picture perfect Virginia retreat features Spring Fed Pond. Several springs on the property. Separate fenced pastures and cropland with gates throughout the farm. A road frontage lot has electricity and septic for an additional home if desired. Property features Barns, Outbuildings, Workshop, The quaint farmhouse has been renovated and is move-in ready. Primary bedroom is on the main floor. Large kitchen with hickory cabinets with plenty of counter space. Lg bedrooms and baths living room. . Heat pump. Long-range mountain views. Wooded acreage for recreational and for hunting abundant wildlife, Turkey, deer, bear, squirrel. Seasonal Hay pastures. Close to ATV trails, Appalachian Trail, and horse trails. Convenient to Bluefield WV/VA line off I-77.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics