The Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department received $32,072.20 through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s First Responders Outreach Program.

The grant award allowed the fire station to get new vehicle extrication equipment and training.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department members attended an introduction course to the tools awarded through the Gary Sinise Foundation at Rider Scrap Iron & Metals, with 17 firefighters in attendance.

The new tools are now in service.

Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s old set of tools will remain in service as a secondary set should the need for multiple simultaneous extrications arise.

The Gary Sinise Foundation grant provided funds to buy a Hurst Jaws of Life battery-powered Spreader, and Ram with accessories.

Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department now has a full set of battery-powered vehicle extrication equipment that is better suited for the extrication of patients from modern vehicles.

Fire department members will attend more training on Saturday, April 22, which was also covered by the grant. That class will detail best practices in dealing with electric vehicles and will include hands-on training using a new Ford electric vehicle.

Studies show that new hazards come with the increase of electric vehicles on the roadway. This equipment and training will better prepare Wythe County firefighters and EMS to deal and recognize these new dangers. The spring class will be open to all Wythe County departments and other outside of the county mutual aid partners, up to 50 participants.

The Gary Sinise Foundation First Responders Outreach Program provides emergency relief, training, and essential equipment to first responders to ensure they can perform to the best of their ability. The foundation was established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, famously known as Lt. Dan from Forest Gump. To date, more than 456 emergency relief grants have been awarded to firefighters, police and EMT’s, much like Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department. More than 13,680 essential pieces of equipment have been donated by the foundation, and over 1,135 first responder training grants have been awarded.

The Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department asks that if you can help support this foundation, visit www.GarySiniseFoundation.org.