Bland County supervisor continues on state association

Adam Kidd, vice-chairman of the Bland County Board of Supervisors representing the Sharon District, has been reappointed to the Virginia Association of Counties as a supervisor representing Region 12.

The announcement came at the association’s annual business meeting earlier this month.

Kidd is one of 24 supervisors serving 13 regions of the state, appointed for two-year terms.

“I was initially elected to the VACo board in 2018 when Tim Reeves from Wythe County had to vacate the position to become president-elect of VACo,” said Kidd. “Since then, I have been elected to serve a full term in November 2020 and again this year. Regional Directors for the VACo board are selected by, and from among, the board members within each district by a majority vote of those present at a regional caucus.”

Region 12 consists of Bland, Pulaski, Wythe, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Washington counties.

“As a board member, it is my duty to represent the region's views to the entire organization as we collectively work on drafting annual legislative agendas on behalf of Virginia localities,” Kidd said. “The legislative agenda covers everything from economic development, to education, transportation, and more. VACo is an incredible organization that advocates on behalf of localities both during General Assembly sessions and throughout the year.

Kidd said that the board meets throughout the state four times a year. VACo offers many additional programs and services that benefit localities and board members.

“I am truly honored to represent the region as a VACo board of directors member,” said Kidd. “Having the confidence of my peers for the past four years is humbling. I am also fortunate to have been able to take advantage of the Virginia County Supervisors' Certification Program and the Chairpersons' Institute offered by VACo. VACo is an organization critical to the success of Virginia localities through our collective advocacy to the General Assembly.”

According to a news release, the membership of VACo elected Lancaster County Supervisor Jason D. Bellows as 2022-2023 president during the 88th Annual Conference, which was held in Richmond.

Bellows succeeds Stafford County Supervisor Meg Bohmke, and becomes the first-ever president from Lancaster County since VACo was established in 1934.

“I am excited and honored to be selected your next leader and first president from Lancaster County,” Bellows said. “I look forward to being your advocate as we continue the work on behalf of our localities across the Commonwealth. Together as one voice we will weather whatever lies ahead while also building resiliency for our collective futures.”

“As your president for the upcoming year, I pledge to work tirelessly on your behalf in support of our combined futures and will serve as a model for civility in our political landscape,” Bellows said. “I look forward to continuing our strong advocacy on behalf of our local governments, but also see VACo and local leaders as uniquely positioned to model civility in our communities and in the work we do as an association. As the government closest to the people, we have a duty to ensure that the great American experiment in self-governance, of the people, by the people, for the people continues to thrive and endure.”