Happy Birthday wishes to: Ernie Sheffey on March 11, Hunter Johnson on March 12, Evelyne Groseclose on March 12, Ruth Spraker on March 14, Rev. Jim Scott on March 14, David Light on March 15, Brittney Huffman on March 15, Amber Poe on March 15, Scarlett Hale on March 16, Kristin Shumate on March 16, Carter Manuel on March 16, Bo Testerman on March 16, Rex Pack on March 16, Helen Thomas on March 16, Tom Midkiff on March 17, Todd Busick on March 17, Magnolia Linkous on March 17.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Emmett Yonce and the family of Timothy King Jr.

Asbury in Rural Retreat has Easter eggs for sale and they have white chocolate, milk chocolate and coconut and they cost $3. You may contact a member if you would like to purchase any.

Danny and Donna Jonas are proud to say they have a new great granddaughter, Lainey Catherine Weakly, born on February 25. God bless each of you.

Congratulations to Brelyn Moore for being named the Hogoheegee District Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She is the daughter of Christopher and Susan Moore and the granddaughter of Brother and Chris Moore, and her sister Talyn Moore along with Annabelle Fiscus were named to the All-District Team. Coach Pete Fiscus was named the Coach of the Year. Way to go to each of you.

The First Baptist Church in Speedwell will have its Annual Easter Bash on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Basic Hunter Education Workshop will be held on March 11, 2-9 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Community Center. This will be a free class and you may contact James Buchanan at 540-620-6564 for more information.

Wythe County Public Schools will be closed March 13-17 for spring break. I know all the students, teachers and staff can't wait for this break. I hope the weather is nice so everyone will have a great time off.

Whitetop Mountain Maple Festival will be held March 25-26 at the Mt. Rogers Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Pancake meal and Arts and Crafts at the Whitetop Community Center. The menu consists of pancakes, pure maple syrup, sausage, applesauce and a drink for $10 for adults and $6 for children. Tapping Tours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Elk Garden Parking lot and this is free. Music will be at the fire hall from noon to 5 p.m. and admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 are free. There will be food available.

Have you ever seen so much snow as they are having in California? It is hard to believe it is as deep as almost as I am tall. I know through the years we have had deep snows but as far as I can remember never anything like that. It is bad enough to have to deal with that but also to deal with having no power.

Remember to set your clock up an hour before you go to bed Saturday night since daylight-saving time begins on Sunday.

Remember to wear something green on Friday, March 17, for St. Patrick's Day.

I sure am enjoying these longer days and it not being so cold. I know some people have already mowed but it is about a month and a half too early for me unless the grass really starts to grow a lot. There are so many flowers and trees in bloom. I sure hope the frost don't kill them.

My mom taught me about the science of Osmosis, "Shut your mouth and eat your supper." My mom taught me about contortionist, "Will you look at that dirt on the back of your neck."

Prayer concerns are: those dealing with harsh weather, the unsaved, the devastation in Turkey, Madyson Callahan, Tony Sult, Sue Denny, Kameron Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons, Jr., Bill Cooper, Beci McCobin, Frank Reasor, Shirley Bartleson, the people in Ukraine, all those who have lost a loved one, those in a nursing home or hospital, all first responders, for us to keep having a mild winter, our military personnel, our country, you and your family.

Until next time: A magical day of luck and cheer, may you have a leprechaun near. Wear your finest green attire as the Irish truly do inspire. No matter where you may be, on St. Patty's Day may you see a shamrock, that four leaf clover, may your pot of gold never be over. Have a wonderful week and God bless each of you.