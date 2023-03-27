BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 2-0 4-1
George Wythe 2-0 2-1
Grayson County 1-0 3-1
Bland County 1-1 3-1
Galax 0-1 2-1
Fort Chiswell 0-2 1-2
Giles 0-2 1-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 20
Bland County 6, Eastern Montgomery 1
Grayson County 19, Holston 5 (5)
Tuesday March 21
Bland County 13, Giles 2 (5)
George Wythe 9, Fort Chiswell 3
Auburn 12, Galax 1 (5)
Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 2 (8)
Wednesday March 22
Auburn 10, Narrows 0 (5)
Radford 12, Giles 1 (5)
Thursday March 23
Galax 10, Holston 1
Rural Retreat 13, George Wythe 10
Friday March 24
Auburn 13, Bland County 2
Grayson County 10, Fort Chiswell 0 (5)
George Wythe 10, Giles 0 (5)
Saturday March 25
Auburn at Eastside (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Monday April 3
Bland County at Rural Retreat
Tuesday April 4
George Wythe at Bland County
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Fort Chiswell 2-0 3-0
Auburn 2-0 5-1
Bland County 1-1 1-2
George Wythe 1-1 1-2
Grayson County 0-1 2-3
Galax 0-1 1-1
Giles 0-2 0-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 20
Fort Chiswell at Marion (ppd)
Holston 10, Grayson County 5
Tuesday March 21
Bland County 14, Giles 9
Fort Chiswell 5, George Wythe 4
Auburn 11, Galax 0 (5)
Grayson County 9, Chilhowie 4
Wednesday March 22
Bluefield WV 10, Bland County 0 (5)
Thursday March 23
Auburn 1, Christiansburg 0
Radford 14, Giles 3 (5)
Rural Retreat 10, George Wythe 3
Friday March 24
Auburn 13, Bland County 0 (5)
Fort Chiswell 11, Grayson County 1 (5)
George Wythe 17, Giles 2 (5)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Friday March 31
Bluefield WV at Bland County
Monday April 3
Bland County at Rural Retreat
Tuesday April 4
George Wythe at Bland County
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
Auburn 2-0 2-1
George Wythe 1-0 1-0
Giles 1-1 1-3
Galax 0-1 0-2
Bland County 0-2 0-2
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 20
Giles 7, Bland County 3
Auburn 8, Galax 0
Marion at George Wythe (ppd)
Tuesday March 21
Glenvar 8, Giles 0
Wednesday March 22
Giles at Radford (ppd)
Thursday March 23
Auburn 7, Bland County 0
George Wythe 3, Giles 0
Friday March 24
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Tazewell at Bland County
Monday April 3
George Wythe at Bland County
TRACK & FIELD
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
Bland County at George Wythe
Friday March 31
Bland County at Radford