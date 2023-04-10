In an often tense, no-nonsense and sometime accusatory meeting Thursday regarding the future of Saltville EMS, county, town and emergency medical service providers seemed to agree on two points. First, they concurred that providing the best EMS care for citizens is the bottom line. Second, no one disputed the point that the EMS care now being delivered by the agency is the best it’s been in some time and should be a point of pride.

All the participants also acknowledged that Saltville EMS is a relatively newborn entity, having only been in existence about 20 months.

The rescue agency was launched on July 1, 2021, as an operation of the Town of Saltville.

In June 2021, the agency’s predecessor, Saltville Rescue Squad Inc., voted to dissolve after 63 years of providing emergency medical services to its community. For most of its decades, volunteers provided the squad’s services.

In more recent years, though, the squad experienced multiple controversies, including some of its members facing federal criminal charges. Another major setback came in early 2019 when the agency came within days of having to shut down.

The loss of revenue from uncollected service fees, a lapse in Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement, and reduced volunteer service impacted the squad until it was near the end. Money from the town helped rescue the agency from impending collapse.

By November 2019, the squad was again operating in the black by cutting costs and paying members on a per shift basis and regaining its Medicare billing number, which was inadvertently allowed to expire, costing the agency months in reimbursement payments.

A decisive moment occurred on Christmas Day 2020. The squad didn’t have anyone scheduled to answer calls when an emergency call came in. Another agency had to cover the call and, ultimately, the patient died.

Town and county officials began to assess the way forward.

The following April, the board of supervisors, which is ultimately responsible for EMS within its boundaries, heard proposals from the town of Saltville and the Saltville Rescue Squad.

Kyle Brewster, then Saltville’s chief of emergency medical services, made the case for the town assuming EMS operations. The U.S. Navy veteran with combat medic experience and who is a certified paramedic contended that volunteer agencies were starting to phase out and the time had come to update Saltville’s EMS program.

Before the supervisors could make its decision, the squad and its board met separately and opted to turn operations over to the town and action to move toward that work began.

After 20 months, Brewster, now Saltville EMS’ director, is calling for the squad to become a county operation as part of Smyth County Fire & EMS, which launched in February and began operating its first rescue unit in the Atkins area.

While still involved in talks about the Saltville agency’s future, Brewster has given the town his resignation effective May 3.

He told the Thursday meeting of the county’s Public Safety Committee with three members of the Saltville Town Council, Town Manager Brian Martin, and a number of EMS representatives that he must see changes occurring before he would consider withdrawing the resignation.

His ultimatum was clear. Brewster wants to see one to two council members appointed to the agency’s oversight and he also wants a department head or committee set up for first-responders that can be updated monthly on local situations. The director also championed benefits for the EMS staff, many of whom are part-time, and requested another full-time employee.

Brewster reiterated multiple times that he was willing to sacrifice himself for his staff and declared that he’d given “his heart and soul” to the agency.

Brewster shared frustrations with a cumbersome financial setup in which the squad reimburses the town for payroll. He also said he’d been asked to make the agency’s budget look as bad as possible to potentially get more county funding.

Lori Deel, the Public Safety Committee chair and the supervisors’ vice chair, called such action a “misuse of taxpayer money” and said all the mayors and town managers had been directed to develop EMS budgets without padding.

Brewster put the agency’s projected revenue for this fiscal year at about $747,000 with an average payroll of $50,000 per month.

He did note that the squad had experienced a number of unexpected expenses this year, including a roof repair, using funds for grant matches, replacing two “old and unreliable” ambulances, and buying a mass casualty trailer. Those expenses, Brewster said, totaled about $132,000.

However, with revenue from reimbursements and the county, the director said the squad is in good shape.

For Town Manager Martin, the overall wellbeing of the town is also consideration. Keeping it on track, he said, is an “absolute challenge.”

Martin did acknowledge that the last 20 months haven’t been without problems. It is fair to say, he said, that disagreements and miscommunications have occurred, noting that no one in Saltville had ever started an EMS agency from the ground up.

He noted his pride in the Saltville EMS’ staff, saying, patient care north of Walkers Mountain is the best it’s been.

While Saltville EMS could keep working as is, Martin said, the town has $7 million in infrastructure projects that can’t go forward because the town has insufficient reserves. The town’s total operating budget is $3.8 million.

Councilmember Ryan Comer also expressed concern about the need for infrastructure work and the potential jeopardy to the rest of the town of it going undone. He questioned whether the town has a good handle on finances.

Councilmember Monica Johnson was critical of her peers and Mayor Todd Young, who was not present at the meeting.

Johnson said the mayor, another councilmember and Martin had approached the county about assuming EMS operations without the knowledge of the full council. She described it as a secret meeting and said such hidden conduct can’t continue. She noted that the council no longer had functioning committees and rarely had its full membership present at meetings.

Johnson described the mayor’s work as largely ceremonial and declared, “He is not the de facto speaker for our council.”

She described the frustration and tension as higher than ever in the town.

Deel chastised the council if it’s not able to get a quorum and talk about the issues. “Then shame on you. Get your plan together. We’re not going to let this fiasco continue.”

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, also a committee member, said, “It’s time to put your best foot forward. He said many good people were present for the meeting and, working together, they could achieve a good outcome. He said all personality conflicts need to be put aside.

Ultimately, the county committee established a government-citizen task force, giving them until the next Public Safety Committee meeting on May 4 to develop a plan and return with a recommendation from the town.

If a decision can’t be reached in that time, Deel said, the county would decide the matter.

According to county dispatch numbers presented at Thursday’s meeting, Saltville EMS responded to 1,219 calls in 2022.