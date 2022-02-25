New life for Smyth County centennial book

As Smyth County celebrated its 190th birthday on Wednesday, new life for an old book is being celebrated. Described as better than a time capsule, this historic document gives insights into the community’s life and culture nearly a century ago. It also puts forward a challenge for the next decade.

The people of Smyth County didn’t celebrate the community’s centennial just once in 1932 at just one location.

These photos capture just a fraction of the images and documents that tell of Smyth County’s centennial celebration and provide insights into the culture in 1932. Click the arrows to flip through the photos.

A newspaper article headline proclaimed: “Seven Mile Ford, Chilhowie and Saltville Entertain Thousands in First Day of Celebration.”

The article began: “The first day of the Great Smyth County Centennial Celebration saw thousands of visitors and homefolks entertained with three splendid programs…. Seven Mile Ford, with its dedication of the Smyth County Memorial Bridge over the Middle Fork of the Holston, opened the celebration promptly at 10 a.m. last Friday. Perhaps two thousand people were gathered on the beautiful white cement structure when the Marion Kiwanis Band struck up the first notes….”

That article and numerous other records are preserved in the Record of Smyth County’s Centennial Celebration, 1832-1932. However, time was taking its toll on 100-year document.

Anna Leigh DeBord, Smyth County Historical and Museum Society president, said it was dirty and discolored and pages were stuck together.

John Graham, the county’s clerk of court, applied for preservation funds to restore the record, which was part of the court’s archives.

Graham explained that among the fees charged for every civil case filed in Virginia is up to $4 that goes into a pool of money administered by the Library of Virginia for the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program.

CCRP awarded the clerk’s office nearly $2,000 to restore, conserve and protect the centennial record. As the court’s copy was preserved, Graham had a second copy prepared and presented to the Holston River Heritage Center, the museum of the Smyth County Historical and Museum Society.

DeBord is excited by the gift, saying it’s wonderful “just for people to be able to come and see and touch history.”

Graham called the book “better than a time capsule.”

In addition to getting glimpses of the pageantry and celebrations, Graham said that the record offers insights how cultural sensitivities have progressed. He noted that black face can be seen on a person riding on one of the floats.

Another parade float celebrated the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, a social reform movement that promoted abstinence from alcohol through actions such as protests/pray-ins at businesses serving alcoholic beverages. A sign on the parade float declares: “The Eighteenth Amendment Forever.” Adopted in 1919, the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibited “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquours.” It was repealed in 1933.

Among the veterans honored during a parade were those of the Spanish-American War.

Throughout the record, Smyth is spelled two ways – without and with an ending “e”.

Max Wyatt, director of the Smyth County museum pointed out that commemorative centennial coins were fixed into the original book.

Noting the companies that existed and advertised is another telling look into the county’s history, DeBord said.

The centennial book captures a yearlong celebration replete with fairs across at least five parts of the county, parades, and a pageant.

Graham, DeBord, and Wyatt agreed that the centennial celebration records pose a challenge to those who will plan the county’s bicentennial events in just 10 years.

“The energy they exerted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our county is extraordinary,” observed Graham.

Wyatt agreed, saying celebrations of that scale aren’t seen now.

Still, DeBord hopes however the county’s 200th birthday is celebrated it fuels “a sense of community again.”

While the museum hasn’t yet reopened for the season, Wyatt noted that its website hosts a digital exhibit of the centennial photos, many of which were taken by A.P. Snyder. Visit the exhibit at http://www.smythcountymuseum.org/virtual-exhibits/.

The Virginia General Assembly established Smyth County on Feb. 23, 1832 from parts of Washington and Wythe counties. The county takes its name from General Alexander Smyth, who once represented the area in Congress.

The centennial record isn’t the only one being preserved.

Graham was recently notified that his office has been awarded a $51,437 CCRP grant to preserve Deed Book 35, 1909-1910; Index to Births 1853-1885; Index to Deaths 1852-1896; Land Book 1976, Towns; Land Book Rich Valley Dist., 1910-1911; Land Books 1912-1915; Plat Book 1; and 800 original plats stored in his office.

"These are one-of-a-kind records, unique to Smyth County," Graham said, "and I'm excited that these grant funds will allow us to preserve another significant batch of them."

The clerk noted that time was also taking its toll on these records. Two land books were beginning to show mold from the time before humidity control, while the oldest plat book in the county had more than 100 loose pages.

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded more than 1,100 grants totaling more than $25,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 101 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.