INVESTORS! Perfect opportunity for rental income. Large 6 BR home featuring a separated upstairs apartment with living room, kitchen, laundry, 3 BRs and one bathroom. There are two separate exterior entrances for the upstairs apartment, as well as an interior entrance from main level if desired. The main level features large open living room, kitchen, laundry, bathroom, and 3 BRs as well. New laminate floor and carpet throughout the main level as well as a new hot water heater and new range/oven. Current sellers put in the wall that divides main level from upper apartment, but that wall can be taken down to make one large home if buyers choose to do so. The home is close to I-81 with parking area and outbuilding. Nice lot with a creek in the rear of the home. This is a perfect home for investment purposes, or for a larger family!!
6 Bedroom Home in Marion - $109,900
