CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

LEARN ABOUT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. A free Zoom webinar on Sept. 8 from 9-10:30 a.m. will help attendees learn about domestic violence issues faced by the community and where victims can find resources. The event is done in partnership with the U.S. District Court and local agencies. Titled EmPOWERINT Domestic Violence Survivors and Their Advocates…Finding a Path Forward, individuals may sign up for the webinar at Webinar Registration — Zoom (zoomgov.com).

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host a free plant-based cooking school with the theme of “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” The menu for this meal will be “It’s Dinner Time.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONFERENCE. The 22nd annual Domestic Violence Conference hosted by SWVA Legal Aid Society will be held Oct. 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center. With a $40 registration fee, continuing education credits are available. For more information and to register, visit https://svlas.org/event/beyond-skin-deep/ or email Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org .

S.O.S. – SIGNS OF STRANGULATION CONFERENCE. On Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a signs of strangulation conference will be held at the Russell County Conference Center in Lebanon. Registration

Is free and available at https://forms.office.com/r/7fDiPJ0Cbp or email kallison@vacourts.gov. Continuing education hours for attorneys, law enforcement, magistrates and clerks are being sought. The program is presented by The Tazewell County Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team

CHURCH

HOMECOMING SERVICE. Falling Water Baptist Church will hold its homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 10. Jim Pratt will be the speaker, and there will be special singing. A potluck lunch will follow the morning worship service. All former members are invited to attend.

REVIVAL. About 30 area churches are expected to take part in a revival being held Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. A countywide choir will minister. The tent will be across from Marion Church of God and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Matson Drive in Marion. For more information, call Arthur at 276-685-1318, Roger at 276-706-0151, or Cody at 276-780-1109.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS. The annual Blessing of the Animals service will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at Christ Episcopal Church in Marion at 10 a.m. An event of the Smyth County Humane Society, the non-profit organization will be accepting monetary and pet food donations.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to assist constituents on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Marion Town Council chambers at 138 West Main St. from 2-3:30 p.m. Citizens may call the Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.

HAPPENINGS

BATTLE OF MARION. The sixth annual reenactment of the Battle of Marion and a living history event will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia in Atkins.

9-11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY. The Town of Marion will hold a ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Marion Fire Hall to honor and remember those first-responders who answered the call that day. Members of area fire, EMS and police departments are invited to post in front of the 9-11 Memorial beginning at 8 a.m., with tolling of a bell to mark significant points along the timeline of that day. The program will close at noon with a formal program, including the traditional Tolling of the Bell ceremony to honor all fallen firefighters.

CROOKED ROAD HOSTS ANNIVERSARY CEREMONY. Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road will host a special ceremony in celebration of The Crooked Road’s 20th Anniversary in 2024 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace on Sept. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Music will be performed by The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Junior Appalachian Musicians, and The Crooked Road’s new Artist in Residence, Jared Boyd. In addition to live music, the event will host luthiers, guest speakers, and an unveiling of The Crooked Road’s 20th anniversary logo. The ceremony is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. Funding for the event’s programming is made possible in part by the National Endowment for The Arts and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

BROOKS FAMILY REUNION. The Brooks Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 12-2 p.m. at Falling Water Baptist Church’s fellowship hall. The church is on Hwy. 16 in Marion. For more information, call Emma Wymer at 276-685-7935.

CRUISE IN. On Saturday, Sept. 16, a Saturday Night Cruise In will be held at the Marion farmers market, featuring Jarid Reedy from 6-9 p.m.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1-5 p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road, Wytheville. This indoor market, which focuses on whole health and wellness, features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, other food, and more. A special three-part workshop focused on gardening for greater food security and better health will be held from 2-5 p.m. Whitmar McConnell, a soil consultant, market crop grower, and owner of Golden Moments Farms in Kentucky, will lead the workshops. Text Victoria Diaz at 860-416-4016 for more details.

MACDOWELL MUSIC CLUB. The MacDowell Music Club will begin their new year on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Main Street in Rural Retreat. Saelah Viars will present a program of vocal selections. Everyone is invited to this free program.

APPLE FESTIVAL. The 69th Chilhowie Community Apple Festival will take place Sept. 22-24. The 2023 theme is: Love Where You Live.

CHILHOWIE MUSIC IN THE PARK. These free concerts presented by the Town of Chilhowie will feature P.F. Flyers on Oct. 7. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. During the Apple Festival, on Sept. 23 at the farmers market, South 40 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Soul Sandwich will play from 2-4 p.m. Bring a chair. A food truck is usually on site.

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS. Marion will mark National Fallen Firefighters Week with a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall. Crosses with American flags will be placed to commemorate the two Smyth County firefighters who perished in the line of duty. Earl Morphew of the Chilhowie Fire Department and Charles “Dog” Woods of the Adwolfe Fire Department will be honored posthumously at the program.

CHILI CHAMPIONSHIP. The 37th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship, featuring Morrison & Perkins, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’, and Bluffett: Jimmy Buffett Tribute live on the Main Stage will be held Saturday, Oct. 14.. Chili tasting tickets $5, available at 6 p.m. Beer gardens, food trucks, and more. Free beach balls while they last.

CRUISE IN. On Saturday, Oct. 21, a Saturday Night Cruise In will be held at the farmers market, featuring HB Beverly from 6-9 p.m.

HALLOWEEN MADNESS. Halloween Madness, Marion’s downtown trunk or treat event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

MARION CHRISTMAS MARKET: The annual Christmas Market will be held at the Marion Farmers Market on Saturdays, Thanksgiving through Christmas.

MERRY MARION. Marion will celebrate the holiday season with its Merry Marion Christmas celebration Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Downtown open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 30, with extended hours and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. The Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. along Main Street.

CHRISTMAS MARKET. Vendors are wanted to the Chilhowie Lions Club’s indoor Christmas Market set for Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 116 Industrial Park Rd. in Chilhowie. Spaces are $20 paid in advance and include a table and two chairs.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.