3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $140,000

This is a Fannie Mae owned property that has been renovated by their contractors. Home offers a large living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Renovations include fresh paint throughout the house, with new carpets in the bedrooms, refinished hardwood in the living room, new shingles, new windows, renovated kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and flooring. Located on a nice corner lot with a flat yard and garden space. Basement is not finished.