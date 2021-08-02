4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $329,900

Looking for an almost new construction home? Take a look at this gem of a home under construction. This home will offer 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, including your choice of a first or second floor master suite. This home is situated on a large level lot and is located near area schools and only minutes from I-81. Constructed of top notch materials and craftsmanship, get on this one early and be part of the selection of colors and choices per allowances by seller if purchased prior to completion. Let us take the worry and stress of new building, get on this one quick!! Call today to learn more.