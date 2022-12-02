Search warrants executed at Saltville home of Washington County deputy accused of triple homicide in California

Search warrants have been executed at the Saltville home of a newly hired Washington County deputy accused of driving across the country, killing a teenaged girl’s family and setting fire to their home on Nov. 25.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed during a shootout with San Bernardino County deputies later that day. According to Smyth County land records, Edwards purchased the home on Allison Gap Road just 11 days before the killings—two days before he was hired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrants for the home, which have been sealed, were filed earlier this week by Smyth County investigators. The Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office did not respond by press time with an explanation on why the documents were sealed.

Capt. Bill Eller, who said he could not discuss the sheriff’s office’s role in or details of the investigation, said he was contacted by detectives in Riverside, California last Saturday to assist in their investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said Edwards, who graduated in January from the Virginia State Police Academy, had recently begun orientation to be assigned to the sheriff’s office’s patrol division.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that Edwards had previously worked as a trooper for the Virginia State Police. VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that Edwards was assigned to Henrico County. He resigned on Oct. 28, about nine months after starting.

Andis said that past employers, including the state police, were contacted during the hiring process; however, no trouble was disclosed.

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer,” Andis said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek Family, their friends, officers and all those affected by this heinous crime.”

Andis noted, too, that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Riverside, California Police Department in its investigation.

The Riverside PD said in a press release that officers were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. that day to check on a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul with a man.

While the officers responded, the release said, calls began to come in about a house fire nearby. The Riverside Fire Department was first to arrive, police said, and reported a working fire on the first floor of the home. Inside the home, firefighters discovered the bodies of three adults in the front entryway—the victims of an apparent homicide.

Once the fire was quenched, detectives took over the investigation, assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and arson investigators with the Riverside Fire Department. The police department said that the victims were identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek, his wife, Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter, 38-year-old Brook Winek.

Police said the exact causes and manner of deaths are still being determined, as is the cause of the house fire; however, the release said that it appears the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation determined that the young girl described in the initial call lived in the home where the fire and homicides occurred, and the man she was with was identified as Edwards.

Edwards and the teen were located several hours later in San Bernardino, California.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said a chase ensued that included helicopters and a SWAT vehicle. Edwards, a release said, fired at the SWAT vehicle, striking it numerous times, before losing control of his car and running off the road. At that point, the teen exited the vehicle and was rescued by deputies.

Edwards, according to law enforcement, exited the vehicle, too, and pointed a gun at the sheriff’s office helicopter and deputies returned fire.

The teen, who wasn’t harmed, was placed in protective custody at the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, where, according to a family advocate, she is getting counseling for trauma.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said during a Wednesday press conference that Edwards “catfished” the girl online, pretending to be a 17-year-old boy, and developed an online, though fake, relationship with her.

Police said Edwards traveled from Virginia to Riverside and parked in a neighbor’s driveway, walking to the teen’s home.

“At some point, he murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before walking back to his vehicle with the teen and leaving,” the department reported.

Gonzalez said on Wednesday that detectives are still combing through what he called the “digital crime scene” to determine the details and extent of the online relationship. He also said detectives were in contact with Virginia law enforcement agencies as early as the day of the killings.

“That will continue,” he said, adding, “As of right now, our detectives have not found anything that would lead anybody to believe something like this would occur.”

In both the initial news release and during the press conference, Gonzalez stressed the importance of talking with children about online safety.

“This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children,” he said. “If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

Riverside is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.