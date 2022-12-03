WCC to host Whitetop Mountain Band, Wayne Henderson

Wytheville Community College is pleased to present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, at 7 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main St.

The Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based band from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop is an area rich in the old-time music tradition.

This band has deep roots in mountain music that will get you on your feet dancing.

The band includes Emily Spencer on banjo and vocals; Martha Spencer on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and vocals; Kilby Spencer on fiddle; Ersel Fletcher on guitar and vocals; and Debbie Bramer on bass.

Celebrated Appalachian guitarist Wayne Henderson and Friends will amaze and delight with fast licks, down home stories, and just plain, great music. Henderson is a National Heritage Award recipient honored for his craftsmanship as a luthier and his renowned finger-style Appalachian guitar playing. Sponsored through the National Council for Traditional Arts, the Smithsonian Institute, and Office of Arts America, Henderson has toured in the U.S., Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Henderson will be performing with friends Herb Key, Randy Greer, and Josh Scott.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.