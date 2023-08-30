Marion writer Sallie Campbell Repass’ 73rd book holds a special place in her heart. The largely fictional story, “Shattered Dreams,” features her father as a teenager on its cover.

The photo is 98 years old and was taken in 1925, when her father, Warren Clarence Campbell, was only 14 years old. It was his first photo.

The cover photo was colorized by artist Connor Roberts of Connor’s Free Photo Restoration.

According to Repass, a Christian author, the book’s content is mostly fiction, but does include some accounts taken from her family history. She did change names to protect everyone’s privacy.

The back cover offers this synopsis of the book: “The saga of the Harlow family begins in 1799, when Johnny Harlow took Mary Ann Winston for his bride. Times were hard, but they persevered. Her parents did not approve of her marrying Johnny, especially since he was several years older, and had been married previously.”

The description continues, “A short time later, Mary Ann lost her first baby. She was heartbroken. Then along came Tate, who was his mama’s pride and joy. That is, until he grew up and brought shame to their family. Despite all of this, one of his children became a preacher. This boy, Thom, was different from other boys. He wanted to read his Bible and learn about God, instead of playing games and getting into trouble. He was truly a light in Eagle Valley.”

“Join the Harlow family as they go through trials and heartaches. The saga will continue in the sequel called “Shattered Hearts”.

A two-time award-winning writer, Repass is a longtime Marion resident, who writes from the perspective of a Christian, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother.

While always enjoying creativity, Repass didn’t try to write a book until 2010. She has no plans to quit writing.

Contact her at virginiawriter2010@gmail.com.