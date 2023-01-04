 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroons pound Bland

Ty Campbell led the GW boys with a 74-42 road win over Bland County, netting 18 points for the Maroons.

Reed Kirtner chipped in 14 points for the GW crew in the Mountain Empire victory. Braydon Rainey netted a dozen points for GW.

The GW girls hung a 46-15 loss on the Bland girls.

McKenzie Tate netted 12 points for the Lady Maroons, which saw nine players make it on the scoring column.

