Maroons pound Bland

Ty Campbell led the GW boys with a 74-42 road win over Bland County, netting 18 points for the Maroons.
Reed Kirtner chipped in 14 points for the GW crew in the Mountain Empire victory. Braydon Rainey netted a dozen points for GW.
The GW girls hung a 46-15 loss on the Bland girls.
McKenzie Tate netted 12 points for the Lady Maroons, which saw nine players make it on the scoring column.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
JSage
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today