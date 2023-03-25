Saltville Elementary School participated in the Hearts for the House program that raises money for the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House in Johnson City. The amount collected at SES this year was $580. The top-selling class was Karen DeBusk’s 5th-grade class, which raised $174. The top three salespeople were 1st place, Parker Chapman ($95); 2nd place, John Pauley Jr. ($65); and 3rd place was tied by Emma Allison and Case Allison ($40). Saltville Elementary School officials expressed their pride in “our students for all of their hard work in fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House.” Terri Totten, school counselor, sponsored this program with the help of Hope Frye.