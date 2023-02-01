Bearcats blast Blues

Dante Worley tossed in 34 points as Virginia High’s winning streak reached nine games with a 71-61 Southwest District victory over Richlands at the Bearcat Den.

Worley had 19 points in the second half with Deonta Mozell (15 points) and Ethan Carpenter (11 points) also keying the triumph.

Colton Mullins led Richlands with 22 points. The Blue Tornado led 20-12 after the first quarter, but VHS closed the first half on an 18-6 run.

Freshman continues to dominate

Freshman Annsley Trivette once again collected buckets as her 24 points led Southwest District leader Richlands to a 49-28 win at the Bearcat Den.

The Blue Tornado closed the first half on a 20-7 run to seize control. Senior Aly Wright led VHS with 11 points.

Marion pounds Tazewell

Parker Wolfe scored 20 points and J.B. Carroll had 17 points in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 62-39 Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Jack Ford, who joined Carroll with two 3-pointers apiece, finished with 16 points.

Tazewell was led by Jonah Willliams with 11 points. Trey Blankenship had eight and Gavin Duty added seven in the loss.

Canes handle Bulldogs

Ella Moss had 27 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 70-53 Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Aubree Whitt added 17 points and Cameron Greer had nine points for Marion, which improved to 15-3.

Maddie Day led Tazewell with 31 points. Maddie Gillespie had nine and Grace Hancock tossed in eight.

Blues best Cavs

Colton Mullins scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack for the Richlands Blue Tornado as they posted a 63-57 non-district boys basketball road win over the Holston Cavaliers on Monday evening.

Mullins hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining to snap a 52-52 deadlock and the Blues never trailed again, icing the game at the free throw line. Eight of the nine players who got in the game scored for Richlands with Max Herndon and Lane Reynolds adding nine points apiece. The Blue Tornado tallied 10 3s.

Holston got a 17-point, 12-rebound showing from Cole Caywood, while Connor Finley finished with 11 points in the loss.

Wave overwhelms Tazewell

Jonah Looney’s 22-point performance set the tone as the Grundy Golden Wave trounced non-district foe Tazewell, 70-41.

Isaiah Boyd (15 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Caleb Conaway (14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) and Landon Johnson (10 points) also played well for head coach Brian Looney’s club.

The victory gave Brian Looney his 100th win as head coach of the Golden Wave.

Grundy (11-7) built a 41-23 halftime lead.

Tre Blankenship’s 14 points and Sean Ray’s 13 points were tops for Tazewell. The Bulldogs once again played without a full roster due to suspensions from a fight with Southwest District rival Graham six days earlier.

Grundy girls edge Bulldogs in OT

Jessi Looney had herself a night – 18 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals, one block – and she came through in the clutch in the Golden Wave’s overtime win over Tazewell. The Wave bested Tazewell 57-54.

Grundy scored the first eight points of the extra session with Looney starting that surge with a bucket 38 seconds into OT to give the Golden Wave a lead they never relinquished.

Kate Bostic had a team-high 20 points, while Sophia Belcher recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

Maddie Day had 22 points, while Grace Hancock finished with 15 points and six steals for Tazewell. The Bulldogs missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of overtime.

It was the second straight close loss for Tazewell, which dropped a 45-43 decision at Virginia High on Friday.

Eagles collect 22 treys

Liyah French (Holston) scored 36 points and made 10 of Southwest Virginia Community College’s 22 3-pointers as the Flying Eagles earned a 93-67 win over Fayetteville Tech.

It was the second time this season SWCC had made 22 3s in a game. Katie Barr (Chilhowie) had six of her own and finished with 27 points.

Virginia Tech 2023 schedule released

The 2023 Virginia Tech football schedule was released by the ACC Network on Monday night.

Virginia Tech will open its season with four straight non-conference games, beginning with a pair of home games against Old Dominion on Sept. 2 and Purdue. That will be followed by visits to Rutgers and Marshall.

The Hokies, which hosts Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, will also have ACC home games with Wake Forest, Syracuse and North Carolina. Virginia Tech will face the Orange on Thursday, Oct. 20. ACC road games include trips to Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and Virginia.

Virginia Tech, which will enter its second year under head coach Brent Pry, finished 3-8 last year, including a 1-6 ACC mark. The Hokies will host its spring game on April 15 at Lane Stadium.