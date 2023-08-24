A Wythe County staple of family recreation has reopened with new play equipment and accessibility features. Wythe County will celebrate the reopening of the Ager Park Playground on Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The playground has been closed since late May for the construction of the first phase of a new nature-theme playground. Visitors can come and experience phase one of the playground, which is primarily intended for 8- to 12-year-olds. Phase one is ADA-accessible and includes abstract play to encourage children to exercise outdoors and be creative.

Wythe County Board of Supervisors chose to use the federal funds of $280,000 alongside $50,000 from the Wythe-Bland Foundation to help remove the 1994 wooden playground and complete Phase One of the playground remodel. Bliss Products was awarded the bid to design and install the play area, and has worked alongside Wythe County Parks and Recreation to complete the project.

“This needed update will ensure that more generations to come will enjoy their time outdoors playing at Ager,” said Wythe County Director of Parks and Recreation Kevin Williams. “We appreciate the community’s support as we celebrate the past 30 years of the playground’s history and we look forward to see what is still has in store!”

Wythe County has applied for grant funding of Phase Two of the playground from the Wythe-Bland Foundation. The County would like to complete the second phase in 2024. The second phase will finalize the 2- to 8-year-old section of the playground and add concrete sidewalks from the parking area to the playground at the required ADA slope. This will allow for items such as wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers easy access from the parking lot to the playground.

The completed playground will meet modern playground standards, which includes ADA accessibility and a modern design to meet the Seven Principles of Inclusive Play. This new playground will also include age-appropriate equipment and incorporates traditional play as well as inclusion of musical and nature elements.

Wythe County Department of Parks and Recreation encourages families to come out and experience the new playground at the ribbon cutting.