1.83 acres with picturesque views of the Elk Creek Countryside. This property features a 744 sq. ft. manufactured home in great condition with a large front deck, screened in porch, large attached masonry 2 car garage and 28x32 masonry workshop with electricity and phone. There is a new well, new hot water heater, new flooring, new paint in most of the home, new window AC units that can be remotely controlled and a new patio. This property is mostly open and completely fenced. Nicely landscaped with lots of places to sit and watch a variety of songbirds, deer and turkey. There is a fire pit for enjoying the starry nights of Western Grayson County. This property is located in a great neighborhood with other well cared for properties. It would make a great second home or primary residence
2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $105,000
