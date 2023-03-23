Happy birthday to Rayna Brewer and Benny Lynn on March 26, Delores Poston on March 29, and Margaret Jones and Donnie Repass on March 30.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “To Remain a Child” based on Luke 2:41-52. The flowers on the altar were in honor of Judy Rorrer given in her memory by the congregation of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Faith promise Sunday is March 26.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Reed Counts.

An impressive funeral was held for Judy Rorrer on Saturday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Doug Silvers, the Rev. Joe Mack Taylor and the Rev. Aubrey Whitlow were all part of the service with special songs by Gary Allison and Sara Williamson. A large crowd attended. After the burial at West End Cemetery, a bountiful meal was held at our church for the family and friends.

A fellowship meal was held at Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday, March 15. The ladies surprised me with cake and ice cream after the meal for my birthday on March 16. Thanks Cindy. Several games of bingo were played.

A birthday supper was enjoyed on Thursday, March 16, at my home in honor of Jayden’s 12th birthday. He received several cards, gifts and money. Several family members were present. This was for my birthday also.

Quote: “Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it into fruit salad.”

Written prayer: “Jesus, you know that I cannot go it alone. Thank you for those you have put in my life to walk alongside me. In Jesus name, Amen.”

Soup and the Word was held at St. Paul UMC on Tuesday. The Rev. Lon Tobin brought the message based on Hebrews 12:1-2. The next Lenten service will be on March 28 at the Wytheville Baptist Church.

Tidbit: On March 3, 1929, 70 were at Sunday school and the collection was $2.29. The Rev. L.M. Burris held the worship service.

There will be a ribbon cutting at the Decorative Arts Museum at the Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street on Wednesday, March 29, at 11 a.m. (No fees for tours during the ribbon cutting.) The Homestead Museum will be open for tours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is an admission fee.

The book club will meet at Mt. Pleasant UMC on Thursday, March 30, at 4 p.m.