Rebels down Cloudland again

The Patrick Henry Rebels survived a close call against Cloudland for the second time this season to prevail, earning a 50-47 boys basketball win over the Highlanders on Monday night.

PH (9-7) posted a 50-48 win over Cloudland last month as Dalton Blevins hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left. The Rebels hadn’t secured the rematch until Cloudland misfired on a potential game-tying 3 in the final moments.

Jake Hall (15 points), Hamilton Addair (13 points) and Kade Gobble (12 points) were the leaders on Monday for PH head coach Fred Selfe’s squad.

Cloudland got a game-high 17 points from Eli Morgan.

Cloudland girls best PH

Izabella Christman led four Cloudland scorers in double figures with 18 points as the Highlanders had no trouble winning at Patrick Henry, 71-27.

PH (3-15) fell behind 23-2 after the first quarter and never recovered. Shaina Addair led the Rebels with 13 points.

Pioneers pound Panthers

Morgan Varney tossed in 31 points as the Lebanon Pioneers pounded Northwood for a 60-14 Hogoheegee District road win.

Chloe Couch added 10 points for the Pioneers, who led 23-2 after the first quarter.

Amber Gates scored half of Northwood’s points.

Moss leads Canes to victory

Ella Moss had herself a game with 29 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes cruised past Virginia High for a 55-39 victory inside the Bearcat Den.

Senior Aly Wright led VHS with 12 points.

Indians hammer Rebels

Make it 15 double-doubles on the season for Brelyn Moore, who tallied 17 points and 17 rebounds in Rural Retreat’s 61-14 Hogoheegee District road win over the Rebels.

Annabelle Fiscus added 19 points — 12 on four 3-pointers — seven steals and six assists for the Indians (13-5, 5-0), who are still unbeaten in league play.

Shaina Addair led Patrick Henry with seven points.

Pioneers get by Northwood

Andy Lambert scored 20 points and Mike Reece added 17 in the Pioneers’ 68-43 Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

Hunter Musick added 11 points for Lebanon, which scored 28 points each in the second and third quarters.

Northwood was led by Caleb Havens with 14 points and Owen Doane with 10.

Rebels overwhelm Rural Retreat

Jake Hall scored 19 points as Patrick Henry overpowered Rural Retreat 59-37 for the 10th win of the season for the Rebels.

Hamilton Addair and Kadin Gobble supplied 11 points apiece for the Rebels, who raced out to a 16-4 lead.

Hurricanes fall to Virginia High

Aquemini Martin went for 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Virginia High Bearcats bested Southwest District foe Marion 75-64.

Dante Worley’s 24-point, eight-assist performance was the latest in another line of standout performances for the VHS senior as well. The Bearcats opened up a 41-18 halftime lead and held off a late charge by the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Parker Wolfe poured in 22 points for Marion.

Marion sweeps home swim meet

GIRLS

Team Results

Marion 107, Chilhowie 49, Union 24, Patrick Henry 24, Wise County Central 17.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: MR 2:28.22 (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Williams); 200 Style: Katie Dick (PH) 2:43.25; 200 IM: Kursten Thomas (MR) 2:37.21; 500 Free: Cameron Boothe (PH) 28:24; 100 Fly: Madeline Stewart (MR) 1:56.05; 100 Free: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:10.37; 500 Free: Kursten Thomas (MR) 6:16.10; 200 Free Relay: MR 2:10.36 (Foutz, May, Melvin, Thomas); 100 Back: Abby Melvin (MR) 1:20.2; 100 Breast: Lindsey Flanary (WC) 1:30.21; 400 Free Relay: MR 5:30.44 (Foutz, May, Sage, Stewart).

BOYS

Team Results

Marion 76, Chilhowie 68, Patrick Henry 21, Wise County 15, J.I. Burton 1.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: MR 2:05.48 (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings); 200 Free: Sawyer Jennings (MR) 2:17.11; 200 IM: Ethan Veselik (MR) 2:37.26; 50 Free: Dacoda Singleton (MR) 25:43; 100 Fly: Dacoda Singleton (MR) 1:03.24; 100 Free: Hunter Wright (PH) 1:01.70; 500 Free: Sawyer Jennings (MR) 6:19.88; 200 Free Relay: MR 1:55.61 (Veselik, Halsey, Jennings, Singleton); 100 Back: Ethan Veselik (MR) 1:12.95; 100 Breast: Jaylan Bowman (WC) 1:20.70; 400 Free Relay: CH 4:55.91 (Adams, Powers, Poston, Dennison).