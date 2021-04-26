 Skip to main content
Car crashes into home in Tazewell County leaving one dead
The house at 732 Adria Road was truck by a car. Jim Talbert

Tazewell, Va. – One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a home on Adria Road April 25.

The Tazewell County Fire Department, Tazewell EMS, Sheriff’s office, Tazewell Police Department and fire deparrtment and the Va. State Police responded to a call at 732 Adria Road at 11:36 p.m. A car had left the road, gone over an embankment and crashed into the house.

Police, fire and EMS were on the scene within minutes and found one person dead and another injured. The state police confirmed the fatality but have not released names or details yet.

